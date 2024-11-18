'Dune: Prophecy' risks repeating a problem that disappointed 'The Diplomat' Season 2 fans

Anticipation is at its peak as the 'Dune' universe is expanding with a series on HBO. The sci-fi series scheduled to premiere on Sunday, November 17, focuses on the origins of the Bene Gesserit by bringing spotlight on sisters Valya (played by Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humanity.

With high excitement comes skepticism from fans. 'Dune: Prophecy' looks visually stunning with stellar performances from notable cast members. The story is rich, which would immediately draw you to its fictional setting. But our only concern ahead of its release is whether it will be able to deliver what we have been looking for.

'Dune: Prophecy' must avoid the pitfalls of 'The Diplomat' Season 2

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

When Netflix recently dropped 'The Diplomat' Season 2, fans were thrilled by its gripping storyline, but their excitement quickly turned into disappointment. The reason? Fans felt shortchanged with six episodes, two lesser than Season 1. Despite the high potential, the season was wrapped up too quickly, leaving fans unsatisfied and eager for more.

Now 'Dune: Prophecy' is also following suit with just six episodes. And as we hold our breath with anticipation, we wonder if it will manage to deliver a satisfying story, or if it will leave us hanging, much like 'The Diplomat' did.

'Dune: Prophecy' has a lot to explore

Chloe Lea in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

No doubt that 'Dune: Prophecy' is going to be the ultimate treat for fans of the universe. But the six episodes seem too short for the season. Since the story is set 10,000 years before the events of 'Dune', the first few episodes will go into introducing the plots, characters, and historical context. While exploring the origins of the Harkonnen sisters and the Bene Gesserit’s rise to influence, the narrative could try telling too much in too less of time.

Having a six-episode format feels like a double-edged sword. On one hand, the compact season can keep things taut and engaging. But on the other hand, it risks cutting corners. The show has to carefully balance character and story arc to ensure that fans don't end up with a hollow feeling about it.

Although 'Dune: Prophecy' has a big advantage over 'The Diplomat', as it is anchored in a rich, established lore; we hope that the creators use the episodes wisely and prioritize delivering a satisfying conclusion.

'Dune: Prophecy' will premiere on Max on Sunday, November 17