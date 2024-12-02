'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 will finally dive into what made Bene Gesserit so powerful

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 may delve into the early life of sister-duo Valya and Tula

Contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy' Episodes 1 and 2

The mysterious death of Kasha (Jihae) in 'Dune: Prophecy' has alarmed Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) to keep the guards up against a threat that could spell their ultimate downfall. When she learns that Pruwet Richese died in the same manner as Kasha, he immediately heads to Salusa Secundus in Episode 2 to investigate the chilling connection.

Valya has been religiously working towards saving the Sisterhood after Mother Raquella (Cathy Tyson) foresaw the fall of the Sisterhood while she was taking her last breaths. We already know what lengths Valya is ready to go to, for the sake of Sisterhood—after all, she killed Dorotea using the Voice simply because their beliefs didn’t align.

What to expect in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3?

In the final moments of 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2, Valya meets Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) and, using the Voice, forces him to take his own life. Surprisingly, it doesn't work and Desmond's ability to save himself hints that he is the enemy Sisterhood needs to worry about. Episode 2 ends on a tense note, as the two rivals come face-to-face. While Desmond already knows about Sisterhood and its powers, the Sisterhood itself remains oblivious to him. Desmond's abilities have already put Valya in shock, and her belief in Mother Raquella's prophecy is only coming true.

Up ahead, in Episode 3 of 'Dune: Prophecy', Valya has a lot to deal with. Not only does she need to learn more about this new rival, but she also has to rush with her plan of putting a Sister on the throne. Meanwhile, the episode may take us back in flashbacks to the early days of Valya and Tula when they laid the groundwork for the Sisterhood's rise to power, long before it became known as the Bene Gesserit.

The trailer for Episode 3 released by Max also reveals that Lila might not be truly dead. As Lila (Chloe Lea) lies nearly lifeless, Sister Avila (Barbara Marten) says, "No one has ever returned from the state this child is in." To this, Tula (Olivia Williams) says, "I will do what needs to be done when I choose." This hints that Tula might know a way to bring Lila back to life, especially since Lila, being a descendant of Mother Raquella, is crucial in this phase of Sisterhood.

Watch the 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 trailer:

Where and how to watch 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3?

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 is titled 'Sisterhood Above All'. Similar to the first two episodes, Episode 3 will also have one hour of runtime. It is scheduled to air on HBO next Sunday, December 1, at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm ET.

Fans based in the United States can stream 'Dune: Prophecy' on Max. Viewers living in the United Kingdom need Sky or Now TV subscriptions.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episodes 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Max