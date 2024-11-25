'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2: Why Sister Lila's prophecy may just be a game-changer

Contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy' Episodes 1 and 2

After a disappointing premiere, 'Dune: Prophecy' picks up momentum and brings the two rivals face-to-face for the first time. There's massive unrest in the Sisterhood after Kasha (Jihae) died mysteriously by burning from the inside. Things begin to make sense when the news of Pruwet Richese's murder reaches them.

While Valya (Emily Watson) heads to Imperial House to address the issue, Tula (Olivia Williams) has a massive responsibility on her shoulders. She has to pursue Sister Lila (Chloe Lea) to undergo the dangerous ritual known as the Agony even though she isn't ready yet. The purpose? To reconnect with her ancestors.

Explaining Sister Lila's prophecy in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2

Cathy Tyson in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

In 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2, we learn that Sister Lila is the descendent of Sisterhood founder Mother Superior Raquella Berto-Anirul (Cathy Tyson). When she was on her deathbed, she made a prophecy about an oncoming reckoning known as Tiran-Arafel. With Kasha's bizarre death, Valya is convinced that Sisterhood is closer to destruction than they anticipate. Therefore, she asks Tula to prepare Lila to connect with Mother Raquella for any guidance.

During the Agony, Lila consumes the poison known as the Water of Life. It unlocks her genetic memory and connects her to Mother Superior. Raquella makes a prophecy: "The key to the reckoning is one born twice. Once in the blood, once in spice. A revenant full of scars. A weapon born of war on a path too short."

Her prophecy describes a soldier who gets a second chance at life from spice. He carries many scars. This description matches Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel), the mysterious soldier who killed Pruwet Richese in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1.

Lila's death in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2, explained

A still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Lila doesn't survive the Agony in 'Dune: Prophecy'. During the process, she also connects with her mother, Dorotea (Camilla Beeput), who reveals that Valya has killed her. Dorotea then takes over Lila's body and tells Tula that she's taking away her hope as part of her revenge. She then kills Lila by forcing her to consume poison.

A well-prepared Sister, who undergoes years of training, can generally neutralize the poison within her body. But for Lila, two things go wrong. Not only is she not trained enough, but Dorotea's act of revenge is why Lila loses her life.

What's next for Sisterhood in 'Dune: Prophecy'?

A still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Lila was certainly a key member in helping Valya and Tula understand the adversities ahead of them. Her death will only fracture the Sisterhood and expose the vulnerabilities within its ranks, especially with Sister Jen (Faoileann Cunningham).

Meanwhile, the prophecy proves that Sisterhood is heading towards its fall especially since Desmond is already in the picture and Emperor Javicco Corrino's (Mark Strong) support to him.

With two deaths in Sisterhood, and Valya's desperation to go to any lengths to protect the legacy, 'Dune: Prophecy' is set for an explosive tale ahead.

Two episodes of 'Dune: Prophecy' are now streaming on Max