Max releases a trove of Christmas movies to kick-start the holiday spirit

Alongside holiday-themed titles, Max’s collection will showcase films perfect for family gatherings.

Max has released the 'That Time of Year' collection, now live on the streaming platform. The 'That Time of Year' collections kick off the festivities by spotlighting themed curations like 'Comfort & Joy', 'Families We’re Thankful For' and 'Season of Romance' featuring New Max Original Film 'Sweethearts' (Nov 28) and others.

On top of celebrating the 20th anniversary of 'Polar Express', viewers can also dive into nostalgic fan-favorite films such as 'A Christmas Story', 'Elf', 'Holiday Harmony', 'National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation', and holiday classics like 'A Christmas Carol', 'A Christmas Story', 'A Carol for Another Christmas', 'Meet Me In St. Louis', 'The Shop Around the Corner (Dec 1), and more.

Alongside holiday-themed titles, Max’s collection will showcase films perfect for family gatherings, such as 'The Goonies', 'Spy Kids', 'How to Train Your Dragon' and OWN’s 'A Christmas Fumble'.

For family movie marathons in front of the fire, Max subscribers can also watch all eight 'Harry Potter' films along with 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them', 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', and 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'.

Here is a list of some of the curations along with a selection of series and films available to stream on Max’s 'That Time of Year' Collection.

Holiday Essentials

8-Bit Christmas (2021)

A Carol for Another Christmas (1964)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Dream (1949)

A Christmas Mystery (2022)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022)

Elf (2003)

Four Christmases (2008)

Gremlins (1984)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Last Christmas (2019)

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood (2020)

My Night at Maud's (1970)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Santa Camp (2022)

Shazam! (2019)

The Polar Express (2004)

Nostalgia Viewing for the Family

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

Babe (1995)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Spirited Away (2002)

Spy Kids (2001)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)

The Goonies (1985) (Starting 12/1)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Time Bandits (1981)

Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017)

Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse (2012)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Comfort & Joy

17 Again (2009)

Amelie (2002)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Barbie (2023)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Casablanca (1943)

Father of the Bride (2022)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Grown Ups (2010)

He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (2021)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Serendipity (2001)

Singin' in the Rain (1952)

Wonka (2023)

Yes Man (2008)

Families We're Thankful For

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

Family Matters

Full House

Rain Dogs

Rick and Morty

Six Feet Under

Somebody Somewhere

Step by Step

Succession

The Boondocks

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Other Two

The Righteous Gemstones

The Sopranos

Years and Years

Young Sheldon