Shocking death in 'Dune: Prophecy' raises the stake for sisterhood

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 has a lot to address after the explosive climax of debut episode

Contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1

'Dune Prophecy' debuted with an explosive episode as it delved into the origins of the Bene Gesserit, the mysterious sisterhood that wields incredible political power in the 'Dune' universe. The series focuses on the rise of this powerful group, starting with their leader, Valya Harkonnen, played by Emily Watson, with Jessica Barden portraying her younger version in flashbacks.

Episode 1 of 'Dune: Prophecy' ended with a shocking twists. We witnessed two devastating deaths that not only startled us but also left us craving for more high stake drama. For those itching to know what happens next, keep reading to know what to expect from Episode 2.

What to expect in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2?

Jihae in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1 concluded with the untimely death of Reverend Mother Kasha, a high-ranking member of the Bene Gesserit. Played by Jihae in present-day scenes and Yerin Ha in the flashbacks, she is a Truthsayer, trained to detect lies. She served Emperor Javicco Corrino and shared a deep bond with his daughter, Princess Ynez. She had a vision about Ynez, which rattled her and prompted her to flee to the Bene Gesserit’s home planet, Wallach IX, to warn of a looming danger. However, she met a tragic end.

Her death not only sent shockwaves throughout the sisterhood but would also be game changer for Bene Gesserit as it confirms a prophecy made years ago about the fall of the sisterhood. Her death pushed Valya to take stringent measures to protect the group. With the hunt of new Truthsayer to replace Kasha, the stakes are only going to get higher. Episode 2 of 'Dune: Prophecy' will keep the momentum going from the premiere. Up ahead, we'll see Valya bringing Theodosia to the Imperial House to help manage the fallout.

Meanwhile, we can expect the unpeeling of complex layers of Desmond's character and if there's an eerie connection between Desmond’s (Travis Fimmel) mind-bending power and Kasha’s death. It wouldn't be mere coincidence that Desmond possesses the power to burn people from the inside with his mind and Kasha experiences fiery fate from light years away. Since the series has only six episodes, the creators don't have enough time to keep the mystery slow burn.

When and how to watch 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2?

Chloe Lea in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 is titled 'Two Wolves'. It is likely to have a similar runtime as Episode 1, meaning fans would be in for an hour long entertainment. The upcoming episode, packed with loads of drama, action and political manoeuvrings will air on HBO next Sunday November 24, at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm ET.

Fans residing in the United States can stream the episode on Max. Viewers based in the United Kingdom need Sky or Now TV subscriptions.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1 is currently available to stream on Max