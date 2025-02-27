Drew Barrymore and Selma Blair sniff each other in bizarre TV moment: “I can’t believe...”

Valerie Bertinelli stayed out of it as Drew Barrymore and Selma Blair paused an interview to smell each other—watch what happened!

Drew Barrymore and Selma Blair once landed in a stinky situation! On February 11, 2025, episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Barrymore was joined by Blair and Valerie Bertinelli for an unexpected discussion about body odor. Things took a hilarious turn when the trio raised their arms and smelled each other’s armpits. The conversation kicked off when Barrymore admitted she loves wearing men’s shirts—especially when they have a “little bit of a smelly pit.” According to Entertainment Weekly, Bertinelli entered the chat and exclaimed, “It’s because you don’t smell! So you like other smells!” Surprisingly, Blair moved closer to Barrymore and tried to sniff her.

During the episode, Barrymore mentioned that she doesn’t have any natural body odor. To prove her point, the 'Scream' actress opened her suede jacket and invited Blair to take a whiff. Before leaning in, Blair hesitated and quipped, “Are we really here right now?” But after getting a sniff, she seemed genuinely surprised. “Nothing! Nothing,” she exclaimed. Turning to the studio audience in disbelief, Blair added, “I can’t believe I did that on air.” Barrymore, always quick with a joke, playfully responded, “I have other issues, but scent isn’t one of them.”

That's not all, as Barrymore also leaned over to try and sniff Blair but the latter was deeply embarrassed by the move. Following this moment, Blair covered her face with her hands and shrieked, "Oh no, you will not be happy!” However, it seemed like Blair managed to pass Barrymore's smell test with flying colors. After sniffing Blair, Barrymore enthusiastically said, “Perfect! Great!” Pleased with the compliment, Blair lifted her other arm, inviting Barrymore for another whiff. “Nothing! Nothing!” Barrymore exclaimed. Meanwhile, Bertinelli wanted no part in the game, firmly telling them, “I’m not raising my arm.”

Later in the episode, the conversation took a serious turn as Blair opened up about her relapse in her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS). For those unaware, Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and occasionally relies on a cane for mobility. “I did have a relapse and I didn’t, even really want to face that. So the first thing I had to do was to find a doctor again because I had stopped seeing doctors because I thought I was fine but then I didn’t feel fine it turned out I did have a relapse and so I, I found a doctor that could, really listen to me and it was a female doctor and that really helped me just so many different things I wasn’t aware of,” Blair shared on the episode, as per The New York Post.

The 'Legally Blonde' actress further added, “So this is just to encourage people to start talking about it.” Blair even addressed her health struggles in a 2018 Instagram post. At that time, Blair wrote, “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”