Dr Simone Whitmore calls out the chaos of Dude Ranch trip on ‘Married to Medicine’

The trip, originally intended to foster unity among the women, quickly devolved into a drama-filled affair on ‘Married to Medicine’

As Dr Simone Whitmore so eloquently put it, that whole 's**t show' down at the Dude Ranch was pure chaos and tension courtesy of 'Married to Medicine'. What was intended to be a cooling-off retreat turned out to be the battle lines of disputes and misunderstanding between the women.

The tension finally reached a boiling point when Contessa Metcalfe called out Toya Bush for being judgmental about her career and personal choices. Feeling criticized and unheard, Toya jumped into the fire, escalating the tension between them and further intensifying the already charged atmosphere. Another test came for the ongoing friendship between Dr. Simone and Dr. Heavenly. Dr Simone had grown frustrated with some of Heavenly's behavior, particularly her tendency to stir up drama, while Heavenly remained unapologetic and unbothered.

The mood on the trip continued to deteriorate as the conflict escalated. Of course, it didn't help that the women had vastly different ideas about what the vacation was supposed to be. Some wanted to relax and enjoy the serenity of the ranch, while others hoped for some drama or action in their time off. These different ideas added to the stress and pressure on everyone. Needless to say, it was a far-from-relaxing vacation, and the comment 's**t show' by Dr Simone perfectly encapsulates all that madness and frustration dominating the entire weekend.

Toya Bush stirred up drama with Phaedra Parks during the trip

Things got a little tense for Phaedra Parks during the cast trip to a dude ranch in Orlando, Florida. The trip was intended to be a bonding moment for the women, but it quickly became quite dramatic. From the moment the group arrived at the Westgate River Resort and Rodeo, the reactions were mixed. Toya wasted no time stirring up drama, putting pressure on Phaedra to open up to the group. Toya then asked Phaedra what made her "tick," adding that though Phaedra had planned the trip, she hadn't shared anything with them.

Heavenly also echoed this in a confessional, expressing her irritation and questioning why Phaedra was even on the show if she wasn't going to contribute anything to the group. This set the stage for a series of dramatized events that would unfold for the remainder of the trip.

Toya Bush stirred up drama with Phaedra Parks during the trip on 'Married to Medicine' (Bravo)

'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb was looking for male attention on the trip

Quad Webb made sure to garner male attention at any opportunity that came her way on the trip to 'Married to Medicine'. It seemed like as soon as the group arrived at Westgate River Resort and Rodeo, Orlando, Quad was ready to flirt with every man she crossed paths with.

During one conversation, she told the other women that she was hoping for a little fun and male companionship, making it clear that, for her, the trip was as much about enjoying the outdoors as it was about finding someone to share a laugh—and perhaps something more. Be it the cowboy teaching them a line dance or the resort staff, Quad didn't refrain from showing interest as she frequently brought out her charm with a playful smile or a wink.