‘Married to Medicine’ stars Contessa and Scott Metcalfe continue to win at life and career

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 stars Contessa Metcalfe and Scott Metcalfe are still together

'Married to Medicine' is returning with a brand new season! In the upcoming season of Bravo's medical show, Dr Contessa Metcalfe will be back as a friend and she is looking forward to starting fresh with the other women. On the other hand, when it comes to Contessa's love life, she is still going strong with her husband, Scott Metcalfe. According to the press release for the new season of the show, the couple is "better than ever."

In a conversation with The Daily Dish in September 2024, Contessa shared that she and her husband, Scott, are currently prioritizing their professional endeavors. "We actually are expanding our practice," she said. The reality TV star further added, "A building became available not far from our house, so we were able to purchase that building. We're looking forward to expanding our practice." For the unversed, Contessa and Scott welcomed a new pet into their family. "We expanded our family with a little four-legged friend. We have a little French bulldog named King, so we've kind of just been enjoying life," she continued.

'Married to Medicine' star Contessa Metcalfe's husband Scott Metcalfe honored with Trailblazer Award (Instagram/@drcontessa)

'Married to Medicine' star Contessa Metcalfe's husband Scott Metcalfe honored with Trailblazer Award

In October 2024, Contessa Metcalfe took to her Instagram to share some exciting news with her followers. She revealed that her husband Scott Metcalfe has been honored with the prestigious Trailblazer Award from Michigan State University in recognition of his outstanding contributions and achievements

"Michigan State University Trailblazer Award Winner 🏆 2024 congratulations to #MyManMyManMyMan ❤️‍🔥 keep on making your ancestors (and your offspring) proud!!!" she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Contessa Metcalfe MD, MSPH (@drcontessa)

How many kids do Contessa Metcalfe and Scott Metcalfe have?

'Married to Medicine' stars Contessa Metcalfe and Scott Metcalfe share three children: daughters Lauren and Laila, and son Landon. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Lauren, in 2008. Their second child, son Landon, joined the family in 2010, followed by their third baby, daughter Laila, in 2014.

During the same interview, Contessa shared an update about her three children. Her eldest Lauren recently celebrated her 16th birthday. Speaking of her daughter's sweet sixteen, she said, "It was completely epic. It was so much fun." "And then my son is in high school now, and my daughter, the little one, she's still in elementary school. They're just great kids," Contessa said of her younger kids.

'Married to Medicine' star Contessa Metcalfe and her husband Scott Metcalfe share three children (Instagram/@drcontessa)

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 premieres on November 24, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.