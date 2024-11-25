'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb was previously married to Dr Gregory Lunceford

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Quad Webb is off the dating market now! In June 2024, the 'Married to Medicine' star subtly dropped hints about her current relationship status by sharing a series of photos on her Instagram page.

At that point, Quad went Instagram official with her new boyfriend. In the photos shared, Quad and her mystery man were all dressed up for a charity event. Quad looked gorgeous in a white gown, meanwhile, her beau sported a classic black tux.

“Million dollar baby," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. The carousel of pictures showed the two lovebirds posing romantically for the cameras. One snapshot showcased Quad and her man embracing each other, while others showed them leaning for a kiss.

The photos posted by Quad were captured at the 2024 Med Gala held at The Whitley Hotel in Atlanta Buckhead. Many of Quad's 'Married to Medicine' cast members were also present at the event, which supported 4 Kira 4 Moms, a non-profit focused on enhancing maternal health outcomes for Black women.

'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb has a new man in her life (Instagram/@absolutelyquad)

Who is Quad Webb's ex-husband?

Quad Webb joined the cast of 'Married to Medicine' during its premiere season which aired in 2013. Then, she was married to her co-star, Dr Gregory Lunceford. The pair got married in 2012.

Quad and Gregory's marriage wasn't meant to last forever and they ended up pulling the plug on their relationship in 2019. While conversing with The Daily Dish, Quad shed light on her split from Gregory.

“It was tough for me earlier on, but we’ve been removed for about a year-and-a-half now, a little over a year-and-a-half, now the divorce is final,” Quad shared.

“Life is good. Life is really good… Some of my castmates, of course, still have relationships with my ex-husband, which I think that they should. I would look at a person completely different if they discard a person because they’re no longer married," she further added.

"It would make me question their character, and I would also question whether they were ever really real friends. It’s a simple-minded person who would do that. So it doesn’t bother me at all. Moving on.”

'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb was married to Dr Gregory Lunceford (Instagram/@absolutelyquad)

When did Gregory Lunceford and Lateasha Lunceford get married?

Following his divorce from Quad Webb, Gregory Lunceford moved on in his life with Lateasha 'Sweet Tea' Lunceford. The couple exchanged their vows in April 2023. The pair got engaged during a vacation.

Then, both Gregory and Lateasha announced the news of their engagement on their respective social media pages. "He said it’s time to take it to the next level #Engaged," she wrote alongside a video from their dreamy proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaTeasha Lunceford (@therealsweet_tea)

'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb wants Gregory Lunceford and Lateasha Lunceford 'to be happy'

During the tenth season of 'Married to Medicine', the viewers of the show were introduced to Gregory Lunceford's new partner, Lateasha Lunceford. Throughout the season, the fans got a closer look at their relationship before they walked down the aisle in April 2023.

During a BravoCon panel in 2023, Quad shared her best wishes for her ex-husband and his new partner. “I want them both to be happy. I don’t want it to be a situation where people think that because she’s a part of this show that I have something against her,” Quad said.

“Her and I have spoken a number of times off camera and we’re very clear that there is no animosity between the two of us. My ex-husband and I have been divorced for five years plus. And, listen, happiness looks very, very different for different people. She deserves happiness and so does Dr. Gregory Lunceford," she further added.

'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb (Instagram/@absolutelyquad)

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 premieres on November 24, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo