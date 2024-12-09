'Married to Medicine’ star Quad Webb's boyfriend King has a very pleasant surprise for her

'Married to Medicine’ star Quad Webb was previously married to Dr Gregory Lunceford

Quad Webb's boyfriend King is showering her with a couple of expensive gifts! In the third episode of 'Married to Medicine' Season 11, titled 'Saddle Up, Cowgirls', Quad receives a big gift from her new beau King.

The episode showed Quad getting a brand-new car from her partner King. During the episode, King surprised his ladylove Quad with a Rolls Royce. When we talk about Quad, she was completely taken aback after seeing the luxurious car.

Speaking of her boyfriend's latest present, Quad said, "Oh my god! Yes, my man just brought me a new car, honey. Double RR everywhere. That's the perk of being with a man who owns a luxury car rental company. He's going to make sure I'm riding just as good as he is."

'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb calls her boyfriend King 'a phenomenal man'

'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb gushed over her boyfriend King and his gift. "I love it, babe," Quad told her boyfriend. However, King had another great surprise for Quad and told her, "You gotta open the trunk," to which she responded, "You got something in the trunk."

There was a Louis Vuitton bag present in the trunk of Quad's new Rolls Royce. After seeing the bag, Quad asked King, "What's it?" In his response, he said, "You have gotta open it." After getting the gifts, Quad was on cloud nine and she expressed her happiness in a confessional by saying, "Not only did god give me a phenomenal man but he also gave me a provider."

Will Quad Webb have a baby with King?

In the latest episode of 'Married to Medicine' Season 11, Quad Webb and her boyfriend King had a discussion about her birthday party. "You enjoyed the party?" King asked Quad to which she replied, "I did enjoy the party. It turned out so nice. It was drama-free."

Shortly afterward, the producers asked Quad, "Are you ready to have a baby with King?" In her response, she said, "Like I don't think there will be a better person more suited for me, especially to raise a child with you. Our baby's going to be out here cute. Like didn't you see all this chocolate." It seems like Quad can see a potential long-term future with King.

Catch the new episodes of Bravo's show 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 every Sunday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.