Jackie Walters takes a shot at Toya Bush kicking off feud on ‘Married to Medicine’

'Married to Medicine' star Toya Bush-Harris confronted Phaedra Parks over the ranch trip, questioning her role in organizing it

During the recent episode of 'Married to Medicine', Dr. Jackie Walters delivered a scathing jab at Toya Bush-Harris that left everyone in shock. In the heat of a very tense conversation, Jackie commented on Toya's actions and behavior, highlighting how shallow and lacking in substance they seemed. The comment was directed at Toya for stirring the pot and causing drama, without contributing anything of real value to the group. Jackie is calm, collected, and professional to a fault. However, her frustration with Toya’s constant bickering, rather than fostering any meaningful connections, finally became evident. As Jackie called Toya out, she allowed some of the underlying tension to surface, subtly hinting at the frustrations felt by some of the other ladies as well.

The comment left Toya speechless for a while, as it was a cut deep into her and her role in the group. Jackie's honesty was brutal, but she wanted more from Toya than just drama—she wanted real interaction and deeper relationships. It remains to be seen if Toya will take up this comment with Jackie, but for now, this has fired up much debate about the dynamics and who brings value into the group.

Toya Bush asks Phaedra Parks what she is 'bringing to the table' on 'Married to Medicine'

On 'Married to Medicine' Season 11, Toya Bush-Harris confronted Phaedra Parks over her role in the group, questioning what she is 'bringing to the table.' Toya feels like Phaedra has been keeping her distance and hasn't opened up to the group despite Phaedra organizing the trip to bring them closer together. During the tension between them, Toya was firm in insisting that Phaedra needed to open up more to show what was going on with her life. Though Phaedra didn't respond, the tension between them highlighted why Toya has often said that Phaedra never fully participated in the cast.

'Married to Medicine' star Toya Bush-Harris confronted Phaedra Parks over her role in the group (Bravo)

Toya Bush's apology to Sweet Tea came across as fake on 'Married to Medicine'

In the latest episode of 'Married to Medicine', Toya Bush-Harris convinced Heavenly Kimes to apologize to Sweet Tea, but the apology wasn't very sincere. Heavenly gave Sweet Tea a half-hearted apology for the things she's said about her on and off camera. The apology was devoid of emotion and felt contrived. Sweet Tea called it out immediately, saying, "Stupid is what stupid does." Heavenly quickly fired back, "And you know stupid." The awkward exchange left the group feeling uncomfortable, and it was clear that Sweet Tea didn’t accept the apology, further escalating the tension within the group.