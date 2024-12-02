‘Married to Medicine’ star Heavenly Kimes slams Simone Whitmore over vicious potshots

‘Married to Medicine’ star Heavenly Kimes is currently in a messy feud with co-star Simone Whitmore

'Married to Medicine' star Heavenly Kimes is currently embroiled in a messy feud with her fellow co-star Simone Whitmore! Not long ago, Simone appeared in an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' and made some shady remarks about Heavenly's marriage to her husband Dr Damon Kimes.

Soon after, Heavenly took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter. She blasted Simone for her comments on X, expressing her frustration and firing back. In her post, she claimed that Simone reached out to her and told her that they have to get a contract for the next season of Bravo's medical program. "I hear @DrSSWhitmore lied on my man tonight on #WWHL. She called me saying we need to get to season 12. !!! Well my marriage is NOT for sell !!! … Sorry Cecil. You may have to catch these strays! ( As your wife said, We must get to season 12!) #DrHeavenly #Married2med," she wrote.

I hear @DrSSWhitmore lied on my man tonight on #WWHL. She called me saying we need to get to season 12. !!! 🫣🫣🤦🏽‍♀️

Well my marriage is NOT for sell !!! … Sorry Cecil. You may have to catch these strays! ( As your wife said, We must get to season 12!) #DrHeavenly #Married2med… — Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) December 1, 2024

’Married to Medicine’ star Heavenly Kimes previously shared negative comments about Simone Whitmore’s teeth

In July 2021, Heavenly Kimes put out some negative comments about her co-star Simone Whitmore's pearly white teeth. In response, Simone broke down in tears while shedding light on the duo's fractured friendship. "I would love to be back in that [close] place with Heavenly. But it's difficult for me, as a sensitive person, to read [and] hear about all the bulls**t and the negative stuff she says about me on the regular."

"Heavenly comments regularly about my teeth. I love my teeth. I'm going to my grave with this pearly white overbite. No dentures, no crowns — none of that!" she further added. On the other hand, Heavenly noted, "It's fine. I mean, that's her look." Simone who felt very offended by Heavenly's negative comments went on to say, "That is my look! I look in the mirror, and I'm OK with it."

'Married to Medicine' star Heavenly Kimes has previously made negative comments about Simone Whitmore's teeth (Bravo)

How did Heavenly Kimes and Damon Kimes meet?

Heavenly Kimes and Damon Kimes crossed paths for the first time at Meharry Medical College. During a media interaction, Heavenly recalled their first meeting, saying, "He was leaving class early, and I was coming to class late."

It was a love sight for Heavenly and Damon. Speaking of his wife Heavenly, Damon said, “She was one of the cool ones and she had an amazing personality. I really gravitated toward her.”

The pair tied the knot in 1997 and celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary earlier this year on August 16, 2023. Together, they have three children: sons Damon Jr. and Zachary, and a daughter named Alaura.

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 stars Damon Kimes and Heavenly Kimes have been married for over 2 decades (Bravo)

‘Married to Medicine’ star Heavenly Kimes dishes on ups and downs in Damon Kimes’ marriage

In a conversation with The Daily Dish, Heavenly Kimes spilled the beans on her marriage to her husband Damon Kimes. "No marriage is perfect, so I’m always being facetious. But my whole thing is if you speak positive things, positive things come to you," she shared.

The Bravo star further added, "We do have ups and downs; I just never dwell on them. You know what I’m saying? I don’t speak on them 'cause I think when you speak on them you make it more of a problem."

‘Married to Medicine’ stars Damon Kimes and Heavenly Kimes (Instagram/@drdamonkimes)

Catch the new episodes of Bravo's show 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 every Sunday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.