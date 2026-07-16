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Does ‘The Odyssey’ have a post-credit scene? Here’s what to know before the credits roll

Fans will be surprised to know about the post-credits surprise ahead of the premiere of ‘The Odyssey’.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Matt Damon from 'The Odyssey' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @theodysseymovie)
A still of Matt Damon from 'The Odyssey' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @theodysseymovie)

The highly anticipated Christopher Nolan film ‘The Odyssey’ is set to hit the big screens on July 17. Ahead of the film’s premiere, fans have been curious about the upcoming project from the iconic director. One of the things that fans have been wondering about is whether ‘The Odyssey’ has a post-credit scene. To answer the question, there is no post-credit scene. However, it is even more interesting than that. It is because the movie ends before the end credits roll; instead of teasing a sequel, the credits feature an original song. The ancient Greek epic film will end with a Travis Scott song, “When I’m Home.” According to ScreenRant’s July 9 report, this song would be the first time Nolan has co-written a song. He is confirmed as one of the lyricists/songwriters for the original song Scott created for the film.

'The Odyssey' still featuring Matt Damon and other cast members (Image Source: Instagram| @theodysseymovie)
'The Odyssey' still featuring Matt Damon and other cast members (Image Source: Instagram| @theodysseymovie)

One of the actors on ‘The Odyssey’, John Leguizamo, who plays Eumaeus in the film, revealed the surprising news during his interview. Additionally, Universal has confirmed this with ScreenRant and shared further details about the song. It is written by Ludwig Göransson, James Blake, Travis Scott, and Christopher Nolan, and performed by Blake, Scott, and Göransson. The song is produced by Blake and Göransson. As for Scott, the details regarding his role have not yet been revealed. But he is expected to be seen as a bard who recites verses related to the infamous Trojan War. Fans know the legendary director usually avoids post-credit scenes, but for this project, it would be a treat for fans to wait until the post-credits roll.

A still of Matt Damon as Odysseus from 'The Odyssey' (Cover Image Source: Universal Pictures)
A still of Matt Damon as Odysseus from 'The Odyssey' (Cover Image Source: Universal Pictures)

‘The Odyssey’, even before its much-awaited premiere, has been making headlines. One of them is that the historical epic will be the first feature film shot entirely on the large-format IMAX system. Christopher Nolan has been working with brand-new IMAX 70mm cameras. Notably, the film has already broken pre-sale records in the UK, while BFI IMAX in London has already sold over 28,000 tickets. The official synopsis for the film reads, “Odysseus embarks on a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca following the Trojan War, encountering treacherous creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus and Sirens.” It follows Odysseus (Matt Damon), the King of Ithaca, as he begins his journey home after the Trojan War.

A still from the trailer of 'The Odyssey' (Screengrab/Universal Pictures)
A still from the trailer of 'The Odyssey' (Image Source: Screengrab | @Universal Pictures)

The lead roles in the film include Matt Damon as King Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus (Odysseus’ son), Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Zendaya as Athena (Odysseus’ divine protector), Charlize Theron as Calypso, Jon Bernthal as Menelaus (The King of Sparta), and Lupita Nyong’o as Helen and Clytemnestra. Additional characters are played by John Leguizamo (as Eumaeus), Benne Safdie (as Agamemnon), Himesh Patel (as Eurylochus), and more.

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