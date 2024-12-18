Here’s the reason behind Jon Creager's lack of screen time on ‘1000-lb Best Friends’

Meghan Crumpler is married to Jon Creager and both live in Tina Senter's basement

Many have been wondering where Meghan Crumpler's husband, Jon Creager, has been lately, as he hasn't appeared in several episodes of '1000-lb Best Friends'. Currently, Jon is working at the Cartersville Drug & Alcohol Testing Center in Cartersville, Georgia. He helps out the manager/owner with tests such as drug and alcohol testing services. He has a lot of work that he does, which is probably the reason he doesn't really appear on the show much.

Meghan and Jon got married during the season finale of '1000-lb Best Friends' and have been living in Tina Senter's basement. The weird living situation has been discussed a lot on the show, but Jon has remained absent from screen time for the most part. As Meghan continues to update her followers about her weight loss, it seems like Jon would rather not be in the limelight. His focus on his job and supporting Meghan from behind the scenes might be the reason for his limited presence on the TLC series.

Meghan Crumpler with husband Jon Creager (Instagram/@meghan_1000lbbestfriends)



Meghan Crumpler prays for Jon Creager's diabetes diagnosis

On '1000-lb Best Friends', Meghan Crumpler expressed concern for her husband, Jon Creager, with his current health issues. One of the major concerns she had with Jon was his struggle with diabetes. She talked about how it really pained her to see him living with this kind of illness since it needs strict management and a change of life. In spite of her own issues regarding weight loss and health, Meghan really cares for Jon.

Meghan has spoken many times about turning to prayer to help her cope with her worries for Jon. For Meghan, prayer is a way to feel connected to Jon and support him spiritually as he navigates his health issues.

'1000 lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler prays for husband (Instagram/@meghan_1000lbbestfriends)



Is Meghan Crumpler interested in Dr Charles Procter?

Meghan Crumpler from '1000-lb Best Friends' has done her fair share of raising eyebrows because of the way she has been acting too weirdly toward Dr. Charles Procter, the bariatric surgeon. Now, although Dr. Procter is only her weight loss doctor, Meghan's further actions tell another story of obsessiveness towards him. She previously admitted in earlier episodes to having "stalked" him online, pulling up old pictures of his modeling days, and even went as far as to say she'd name her vibrator after him. She also revealed to her co-star Vannessa Cross that she once had Dr. Procter's pictures all over her home, which many found to be unsettling.

Married to her husband, Jon Creager, Meghan continues making flirtatious remarks with Dr. Procter upon visiting him. Some viewers say that Meghan probably does it out of admiration for the doctor or frustration with not seeing results. These, however, have raised a number of concerns, with many feeling her obsession crosses the line.