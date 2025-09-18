Did Meri Brown secretly tie the knot? ‘Sister Wives’ star’s wedding photos stir up rumors

This comes after Meri Brown shared that despite the end of her marriage to Kody Brown, she's choosing to keep her last name

Following her divorce from Kody Brown, 'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown remained low-key about her personal life. Meri, who was in a relationship with Kody for 32 long years, left the polygamous marriage in December 2022. While many thought Mari was enjoying her single status, in a surprising turn of events, new photos suggest that the reality star has tied the knot, but there is a major twist that no one saw coming.

Screenshot of Kody and Meri Brown from 'Sister Wives' (Image Source: TLC | Sister Wives )

Meri sparked fan curiosity when a Facebook page shared photos claiming to show her wedding, as per TV Season & Spoilers. The images showed her in a gown with a bouquet and a new husband, while the post suggested Kody was heartbroken. However, it was quickly revealed the photos were fake, part of a long history of AI-generated rumors about Meri's marriage. Not only that, Meri herself had previously joked about such rumors and has not publicly shared updates about dating.

Fans continue to speculate about her love life and await details, while her relationship with Kody is expected to be addressed on 'Sister Wives' Season 20. Speaking on dating after the Brown family's splits, Meri, who legally divorced Kody nine years before their final breakup, said on the Sunday, May 4, 2025 episode of 'Sister Wives,' "I've dated a little bit and I have had experiences where I believe that some people are not interested simply because of my background… Because I come from a plural family, maybe they're nervous that that's what I want," as per E! News.

She also stressed the need for trust in future relationships, revealing, "There's a lot of uncertainty, and I really need to be able to trust somebody and believe what he says. I need to be able to trust that when a person tells me he loves me, he really does." Meri recently revealed that more than two years after her split from Kody, she isn't planning to change her last name. On the Friday, September 12 episode of the I Do, Part 2 podcast, she said, "I have had the conversation many times with my best friend and some other people too. Right now, I'm not going to."

Talking about her long use of the name since marrying Kody, she added, "I only had my other name, my dad's name, for 19 years." She also joked about her maiden name, Meri Barber, saying, "There's a lot of R's in it, and it's really hard to say. Brown is a hell of a lot easier." Meri also indicated the decision isn't likely to change anytime soon, saying, "I and one of my sisters, we joke about it all the time, because she's also divorced. We're like, 'Love you, Dad. But we're not going to go back to the maiden name.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @idopart2pod

Meri also opened up about fostering any regrets in her controversial marriage, as she explained, "I don't regret any of it because I am who I am today because of those experiences. I might be, very well likely would be, a different person and I might have liked that person had I not gone through those experiences. But I will never know what that person would be without those experiences."