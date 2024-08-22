Where is Shayanna Jenkins now? Aaron Hernandez's fiancée slams Tom Brady's Netflix roast

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' will explore the life of Aaron Hernandez

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The enigmatic life of Aaron Hernandez is a captivating subject that continues to fascinate viewers and will once again be explored in FX's upcoming limited series, 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'. The 10-episode series is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, September 17th.

Hernandez, who was renowned for his aggressive conduct, was a promising figure in the NFL, however, his professional trajectory took a sharp decline when he was apprehended and accused of the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player, in 2013. As a result, he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Although Hernandez tragically died by killing himself in jail on April 19, 2017, his girlfriend Shayanna Jenkins remains steadfast in her support, reaffirming the deep connection she had with the former athlete.

Who is Shayanna Jenkins?

Aaron Hernandez and Shayanna Jenkins first met at elementary school in Connecticut (YouTube/@abcnews)

Shayanna Jenkins, Hernandez's fiancée, was also charged with submitting false testimony to a grand jury in 2013 to assist Hernandez, although her comments contradicted evidence provided by Hernandez's house cleaning firm. Eventually, the allegations against her were dismissed.

Reportedly, Hernandez and Shayanna, who had known one another since elementary school in Connecticut, resumed their connection as Hernandez climbed to NFL notoriety with a $40 million deal from the New England Patriots. The couple were ecstatic to find out they were having a child in 2012 and got engaged before their daughter, Avielle, was born. Their wedding was supposed to take place in 2014, but it never happened owing to Odin Llyod's murder.

Llyod, who was a semi-professional football player, was dating Jenkins's sister, Shaneah Jenkins at the time of his murder. Following the terrible tragedy, Shayanna not only faced public scrutiny, but she also had to stand up against her own sister, who was seen supporting Llyod's family.

What is Shayanna Jenkins doing these days?

Shayanna Jenkins is raising her and Hernandez's 11-year-old daughter Avielle (YouTube/@abcnews)

Despite Hernandez's death, Shayanna continues to stand for him as she recently expressed her dissatisfaction with a Netflix roast, starring Tom Hardy among others mocking her late fiancé. In addition to raising Hernandez and her 11-year-old daughter Avielle, Shayanna is the mother of another baby girl, fathered by former football star Dino Guilmette, as per Radar.

Jenkins and Guilmette welcomed the birth of their daughter on June 15, a year after Hernandez committed suicide. As time passes, Shayanna continues to speak up for Hernandez, describing him as a compassionate person.

Why is Shayanna Jenkins unhappy with Tom Brady's Netflix roast?

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' will explore the events that led to Aaron Hernandez's downfall (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Shayanna voiced her displeasure with a Netflix roast released in May 2024, in which Hernandez became the butt of jokes and mockery. Shayanna voiced her displeasure to TMZ about how the Netflix show insulted Hernandez's devastating story.

She further bashed the world's cruelty while raising their 11-year-old daughter and said the daughter would witness a negative portrayal of her father, whom she considers a hero, and would see mature men making fun of his death.

