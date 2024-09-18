‘A Very Royal Scandal' Review: Prime Video hammers Netflix as Prince Andrew movie leaves 'Scoop' in the dust

LONDON, ENGLAND: The British Royal Family is prone to scandals, but Prince Andrew's apparent intimate links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have to be one of the most humiliating ones, which is just what Amazon Prime Video's 'A Very Royal Scandal' deals with. The drama series sheds light on Prince Andrew's contentious 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis and not only that, it also shows the aftermath of the infamous interview.

This is the second time the controversial interview has been used as a basis for a drama, as we have previously seen the same in this year's Netflix release, 'Scoop'. While each version has its own merits, I'll have to be a little biased towards 'A Very Royal Scandal' thanks to its three-part format, which provides an in-depth look at the nitty-gritty of the notorious interview.

'A Very Royal Scandal' does wonders in capturing the tension between media and monarchy

The narrative of 'A Very Royal Scandal' is gripping, and it makes you wonder what difficulties BBC journalists had to face when exposing a renowned individual like Prince Andrew. The series focuses on the behind-the-scenes trials, conversations, and high-stakes drama that transpired before the interview, as well as its aftermath. The plot focuses on Emily Maitlis's (Ruth Wilson) compulsive pursuit of an interview with Prince Andrew (Michael Sheen), despite the growing scandal surrounding his relationship with Epstein.

Of course, gaining an interview with a powerful person like Prince Andrew was a challenge in itself, as the Newsnight team faced resistance from Buckingham Palace, but Maitlis and her crew held tough and used smart techniques to convince the prince to participate in the interview. In the end, Maitlis's tireless investigation pays off, as the world finally learns of Prince Andrew's horrible crimes.

'A Very Royal Scandal' explores media manipulation in shaping public opinion

What I like about the storyline of 'A Very Royal Scandal' is that, although it offers insight into the iconic interview, it also avoids making any personal remarks that may persuade viewers to decide who is right and wrong. The show explored how the royal palace was doing all it could to limit the damage. Furthermore, I also appreciated how it subtly explores the emotional crossroads faced by the key characters as each one of them comes to terms with the situation.

The storyline of 'A Very Royal Scandal' is as tight-knit as it gets, with plenty of intriguing moments. There are many long shots where silence speaks volumes, but you won't mind since it adds to the depth of the plot and emphasizes the agony the characters are experiencing. Another excellent aspect I'd want to mention about the show is how it effectively exposes media manipulation where powerful people are educated to shield themselves from their wrongdoings while emphasizing PR strategies. This a harsh truth of today's technologically integrated society, where everything and everyone is manufactured to shape public opinion.

'A Very Royal Scandal' impresses with authentic performances

What I like best about the show is how the actors have transformed themselves into their characters, making it more realistic and authentic. Because the actors are playing real-life characters, depicting them onscreen can be difficult at times, but I have no complaints as the cast of the show performed exceptionally well. Without a doubt, Ruth Wilson is the highlight of the show. Wilson has captured Emily Maitlis's drive with ease and insight. Her scenes with Michael Sheen demonstrate why she deserves all of the love and accolades.

But it's Michael Sheen who has given his all in portraying the real-life character and it will not be an exaggeration to say that his performance is just phenomenal. Sheen's portrayal of Prince Andrew could have been wrong given that he had to portray a real-life royal figure, but I am pleased with how he has captured the essence of the character, giving it a subtle spin of his own while maintaining the key elements.

So, the question is why does 'A Very Royal Scandal' work? The answer is simple, the show's subject matter is fascinating enough to capture your attention, but that isn't all. The show offers a profound look into how powerful people try to get away with their wrongdoings, believing they rule the world. Unfortunately, this pure arrogance is not a fabrication of someone's mind but rather a reality, making 'A Very Royal Scandal' an essential viewing experience.

