Corey Feldman finally spills on Jenna Johnson feud rumors after ‘DWTS’ elimination: ‘Judges couldn't...’

Corey Feldman is finally addressing the rumors that suggested he and his 'Dancing With the Stars' partner Jenna Johnson were feuding before their elimination from Season 34. The 'Stand By Me' alum showed his deep appreciation to the ballroom dancer after the duo got eliminated from 'DWTS' Season 34, in the September 23 episode alongside NBA star Baron Davis and his partner Britt Stewart. Following their eviction from the show, Johnson took to her Instagram page and reflected on the pair's short journey on the ABC dance competition. Then, Johnson posted a series of pictures and videos from the duo's time on 'DWTS' Season 34.

"Corey 💘 Our time together was cut short but I am SO grateful for the incredible weeks we did get to share!! Thank you for the giggles every day in rehearsal, thank you for the hard work, and thank you for sharing your life lessons and memories with me! I’ll cherish our friendship forever. Never stop dancing 🕺🏻*Everyone go check his new EP he just released!!!!" Johnson wrote in the caption of the post.

Soon after, Feldman stopped by the comments section of Johnson's Instagram post and wrote, "Thank U Jenna! U were an absolute joy to work with. Im so sorry for any negativity the media is using to give the false narrative that our time together was anything less than enjoyable. And U know as well as i do that i was there 7 days a week for the past 3 weeks, doing everything in my power to give U my best, even if the judges couldn't see it. God Bless your family. Keep dancing the dream. ❤️🙌."

The rumors of a fallout between Feldman and Johnson began swirling in the air earlier this month when the pro dancer shared that the 'Goonies' actor had been MIA following the cast announcement on September 3. At that point, Johnson shed light on the whole situation in her Instagram Stories. According to US Weekly, Johnson wrote, “So many people have been, like, ‘Where are your TikToks with Corey? What’s happening?’ To be completely honest, I actually haven’t seen him since Good Morning America.”

Johnson further added, “I love the show so much, I love being part of it. I’m so grateful to be asked back, and I’m excited for this season.” However, Feldman and Johnson reunited a few days after her post, with Johnson clarifying that Feldman didn't attend the rehearsals due to some prior work commitments. Despite that, the speculations kept circulating when Johnson's brother-in-law, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, hinted that the dancer was facing some challenges in the studio.

During his latest interview with Daily Mail, which was published on September 23, Chmerkovskiy said, “Obviously, Jenna has a bit of an uphill climb with Corey, which is easy for everybody to say from [outside] but I know that she’s having a much more difficult time with this entire thing and to the point that it is really difficult for her." When Feldman was asked to comment on his short-lived run with Johnson on 'DWTS,' he stated that she 'deserved better.' In the episode, Feldman said, "I feel really terrible. She was the queen from last year, so she deserves to be the champ every year in my book ‘cause she’s really great."