Clint Eastwood's final film is set for release: Here's everything we know about 'Juror No. 2'

'Juror No. 2' is a gripping legal thriller written by Jonathan Abrams that follows a juror, who finds himself in murky waters of law

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Clint Eastwood is a name to be reckoned with when it comes to making some hard-hitting movies, and his forthcoming movie, 'Juror No. 2’ is sure to add more stars to the acclaimed actor and filmmaker's impressive record.

Directed by four-time Academy Award winner Eastwood, 'Juror No. 2’ is ready to rule the hearts of viewers as the courtroom drama explores the themes of justice and moral depth. The high-stakes drama movie promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of the human conscience in the courtroom, thanks to its outstanding cast and intriguing narrative.

What is the plot of 'Juror No. 2'?

Nicholas Hoult as Justin Kemp in a still from 'Juror No. 2' (@warnerbrospictures)

The courtroom drama 'Juror No. 2', written by Jonathan Abrams, follows Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult). Justin, a family guy and juror, finds himself in murky waters of law as he realises he accidentally caused the victim's death after a reckless driving incident.

As Justin navigates his involvement in a high-profile murder trial, he faces a moral quandary in which he must determine whether to utilize his information to influence the jury's conclusion while avoiding compromising himself.

Who stars in 'Juror No. 2'?

Nicholas Hoult and Zoey Deutch in a still from 'Juror No. 2' (@warnerbrospictures)

The cast of 'Juror No. 2' has talented and versatile performers. Best known for his acting chops in 'Warm Bodies' and 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Nicholas Hoult will play the lead character Justin. The Emmy Award winner Toni Collette will play a district attorney whose name is yet to be disclosed. Gabriel Basso will play the defendant, James Sythe, while Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca Eastwood will play his girlfriend, Kendall Carter.

The Academy Award winner, J K Simmons, will portray the character of one of the jurors, Harold. Zoey Deutch, most renowned for her acting chops in 'Set It Up', will play Justine's wife, Ally Kemp. Chris Messina will play the public defense, while Leslie Bibb from 'Palm Royale' will take on the character of another juror.

When will 'Juror No. 2' be released?

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Juror No. 2' (YouTube/@warnerbrospictures)

'Juror No. 2' is set for release on Friday, November 1, 2024. 'Juror No. 2' will debut as the closing picture at the AFI Fest on October 27, 2024, and Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute it in select theaters on November 1, 2024. Details about the film's possible broad distribution have not yet been revealed.

'Juror No. 2' trailer