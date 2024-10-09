New series 'Disclaimer' brings together two Oscar winners in gripping thriller

Apple TV+'s upcoming show 'Disclaimer' demands your attention with its impressive, star-studded cast

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Apple TV+ has picked up Renée Knight's 2015 novel 'Disclaimer' for a screen adaptation. The upcoming psychological thriller not only promises a gripping storyline but also boasts a star-studded cast, making it a must-watch addition to our list.

Written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, the series follows the story of acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft who has built her career revealing the misdeeds of others. However, her life takes a twist when she receives a novel from an unknown author and she realises that it reveals deep buried secrets of her life. The gripping plot features Oscar award-winning talent, which has only boosted our excitement. Before the show's premiere, take a look at the fabulous cast of Apple TV+'s 'Disclaimer'.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft in 'Disclaimer' (@appletv+)

'The Lord of the Rings' fame Cate Blanchett takes the lead role of journalist Catherine Ravenscroft in 'Disclaimer'. Blanchett brings decades of her experience to play yet another chilling and remarkable role, from what we can gather from the trailer.

The 55-year-old actress is a two-time Oscar award winner - one for her portrayals of Katharine Hepburn in the biopic 'The Aviator' (2004) and later for the 2013 film ' Blue Jasmine'. Fans also loved her in 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull', ' The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'Ocean's 8', and 'Don't Look Up'.

Kevin Kline

Kevin Kline as Stephen Brigstocke in 'Disclaimer' (@appletv+)

Kevin Kline, who is also an Academy Award winner, is set to play Stephen Brigstocke in the upcoming Apple TV+ series. This intriguing character is a retired private school teacher who carries a grudge against Catherine and embarks on a path of vengeance.

Fans still love him for his Oscar-winning performance in the 1988 comedy film 'A Fish Called Wanda'. His other notable projects include 'The Pink Panther', 'The Pirates of Penzance', and 'Last Vegas'.

Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen as Robert Ravenscroft in 'Disclaimer' (@appletv+)

English actor Sacha Baron Cohen is paired alongside Cate Blanchett's Catherine to play her husband, Robert Ravenscroft. His casting is particularly exciting as he is popular for his comedic roles such as 'Borat' and 'Bruno'. Moreover, he is internationally recognised for playing the lead in 'The Dictator'.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Kodi Smit-McPhee in 'Disclaimer' (@appletv+)

Known for his appearance in 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes', 'X-Men: Apocalypse', and 'Dark Phoenix', 28-year-old Kodi Smit-McPhee plays a pivotal role in 'Disclaimer'. He appears as Nicholas Ravenscroft, Catherine and Robert's spoilt, drug-addict son.

Louis Partridge

Louis Partridge in 'Disclaimer' (@appletv+)

Louis Patridge has been signed to play Jonathan Brigstocke, Stephen's deceased son who allegedly had an affair with Catherine before his death. His role in 'Disclaimer' is limited as he plays a dead character but the entire premise revolves around him and he'll be appearing in flashbacks. Patridge is best known for featuring in Netflix's 'Enola Holmes' and its 2022 sequel.

Other cast members include Lesley Manville as Nancy Brigstocke, HoYeon Jung as Kim, Liv Hill as Sasha, and Gemma Jones as Helen.

How to stream 'Disclaimer'?

'Disclaimer' is a psychological thriller scheduled to premiere with the first two episodes on October 11 on Apple TV+. The remaining episodes will be released every Friday until its conclusion on November 15.

It is a limited series consisting of seven gripping episodes. Kevin Kline and 'GOT' star Indira Varma turn narrators for the show.

'Disclaimer' trailer