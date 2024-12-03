Chelsea Lazkani drops major ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 9 tease with shady post

Anticipation for 'Selling Sunset' Season 9 is running high after the explosive drama of Season 5 featuring luxury real estate moguls. While Netflix has yet to officially announce a new installment, cast members are teasing its return in subtle – and not-so-subtle – ways.

Chelsea Lazkani recently stirred up speculation by confirming Season 9’s production with a dramatic twist. On Tuesday, December 3, Chelsea posted on X, saying, "Going back to film with some of those dusty women is stressing me outtttttttttt." Shortly after, she followed it up with a sarcastic remark, "Selling Sunset S9 Episode 1 - Chelsea called us dusty on Twitter - gtfoh." This comes after Chelsea previously stated she wouldn’t return unless certain conditions were met. Despite the earlier uncertainty, it seems she’s now preparing for her highly anticipated return in Season 9.

'Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith confirmed season 9 in a video

Following the premiere of 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 in September 2024, Amanza Smith wasted no time teasing the show's return. Taking to Instagram, the star posted a sleek video of herself on set, donning a black leather dress, gloves, boots, a white piano-shaped handbag, and a long, slicked-back ponytail. She captioned the November 13 post, writing, "And we're back. Who's ready for Season 9?" Though Netflix has yet to officially announce the next season, Amanza and Chelsea’s post all but confirms that viewers can look forward to another round of real estate drama.

'Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith confirmed 'Selling Sunset' season 9 in November 2024 (Netflix)

Why Chelsea Lazkani almost quit 'Selling Sunset'

After the dramatic exchange where Bre Tiesi’s friend, Amanda Lynn, told her that she had seen Chelsea’s husband, Jeff Lazkani with another woman, Chelsea reportedly threatened to quit 'Selling Sunset' unless Amanda was removed from the show. It’s unclear whether Netflix took Chelsea’s demand seriously, but with Chelsea’s return, the cast for season 9 may look a bit different this time.

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani did not want to return for another season (Netflix)

When will 'Selling Sunset' season 9 premiere?

Filming for 'Selling Sunset' Season 9 has already begun, with the next season likely dropping in 2025. Given that the last two seasons were released in the fall, it's safe to expect Season 9 to hit Netflix in fall 2025. Till now, Netflix hasn't made an official statement about the new season, its episode count, or its release date. However, with each season having 11 episodes since Season 5, Season 9 will likely follow suit and bring the show closer to the 100-episode mark.