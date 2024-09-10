Will there be ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8 reunion? Netflix series deserves a final episode to tie up loose ends

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 deserves a reunion, here's why we think so!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As things currently stand, there is no confirmation of an air date for a reunion episode for Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset'. Fans of the Netflix series really need some sort of final episode to tie up this season's many loose threads, particularly after the dramatic turn of events and the ongoing feuds of the cast. The reunions have been a little hit-and-miss in seasons past. Some seasons have great, entertaining reunion episodes, while others barely address large conflicts and only give fake closure. It has left the audience wanting more from the series for resolution and to go deeper into the key issues of the season.

Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset' has been quite dramatic, and there have been a couple of major clashes and feuds that need resolution. Probably one of the hottest feuds of this season is between Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi. Certainly, Tiesi didn't waste any time heating things, revealing some pretty dicey information about Lazkani's divorce that heightened tensions and even suspicions of ill intentions. Another major fight involved Nicole Young and Emma Hernan. Young accused Hernan of having an inappropriate relationship with a married man, raising eyebrows and dividing the group. The fight was further complicated by other cast members weighing in, including Chelsea Lazkani, who took Hernan's side and questioned the validity of Young's claims. Mary Bonnet also waded into a very complex scrap with Lazkani. Their fight started when Lazkani called Bonnet a "pot-stirrer." That was enough to get them shouting at each other at Smith's birthday party. Eventually, they made amends, but that fight brought extra shade to the season. An episode of a reunion can be the perfect avenue for the cast to really take these conflicts head-on. It would present the opportunity for cast members to justify themselves, iron out all the remaining issues, and elaborate on the major events during this season. With the drama and complexity in Season 8, the reunion is much-needed in terms of giving closure and insight among the agents of the Oppenheim Group.

'Selling Sunset' star Emma will get a chance to prove her innocence

If there were a reunion episode, Emma Hernan could prove her innocence and put these rumors of her being an alleged adulteress with a married man to rest. The reunion could mean everything to Emma because it would afford her the opportunity to show proof that Nicole Young was lying and to tell her side of the story.

The reunion episode would most likely give updates on what is currently going on in the cast members' lives. This includes Emma's current dating situation and any major changes or developments that have gone on in her career. It will also provide an avenue for viewers to see how the drama has progressed and how the cast members have moved on since the controversy.

'Selling Sunset' stars Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi's beef will get a closure

This season on 'Selling Sunset', professionally and personally, Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi's feud has been front and center. Chelsea felt Bre was acting unprofessional below the standards the rest of the team was holding themselves to, while Bre felt Chelsea was just using personal attacks against her. Tension between the two began to rise.

The reunion episode is their best chance for closure. At the reunion, Chelsea and Bre would get to sit down with each other one-on-one and hash out their issues in person. The host can guide the discussion, attempting to keep the conversation in a way that resolves their long-standing conflict. This setting may give both women a way to clean up misunderstandings, and perhaps even an understanding or an apology from them. Also, taking care of the issues in public would piece together their reputations and show they were able to put their differences behind them.

Where does the other cast of 'Selling Sunset' stand after Chelsea vs Bre fight?

The near-constant feud between Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi driving a wedge in the cast majority of Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset' essentially treated them as two factions. Chelsea was supported by her core of friends who, in general, shared similar sentiments and usually pitted them against Bre.

On the other hand, Bre's camp rallied behind her and believed that Chelsea blew all issues out of proportion. The tension tended to affect relationships not only on a personal level but also in their professional interactions within the team. That is a much-needed opportunity for the cast to address these issues directly, as the reunion could very well be a platform for open dialogue with Chelsea and Bre presenting their view and clearing the air now that everyone is in one place.