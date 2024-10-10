Charles Ling's elimination from 'The Golden Bachelorette' fuels speculation that he's coming back

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Charles Ling is a strong contender for the next Golden Bachelor

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: Charles Ling, a fan favorite on 'The Golden Bachelorette' has been eliminated! In the fourth episode of the ABC dating show, Joan Vassos decided to send four suitors home. Along with Charles, the contestants who were eliminated included Gil Ramirez, Gary Levingston, and Dan Roemer.

Charles's elimination from the show has left the viewers feeling utterly heartbroken. From the moment he entered the Bachelor mansion, his soft-spoken nature, authentic personality and playful sense of humor captured the hearts of the fans. His unique charm and lighthearted spirit struck a chord with the audience, making him a beloved contestant on the program. While Charles's journey on The Golden Bachelorette may have come to an end, there’s still a tantalizing possibility that fans could see him back on their television screens. Given his current popularity among fans, Charles is a strong candidate for the next Golden Bachelor. However, the network has yet to make an official announcement regarding the lead for 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2. However, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Charles is a frontrunner following his eviction from Joan Vassos's season.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Charles Ling bids adieu to his friends (@abc)

Charles Ling can be the first Asian male lead in 'The Bachelor' history

If Charles Ling gets cast as the lead for 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2, he will create history by becoming the first Asian male lead in the 22-year history of the popular Bachelor franchise. Recently, Jenn Tran became the first Asian-American Bachelorette.

In an October 2024 interview with NBC News, Charles shared, “Culturally, we sometimes doubt. ‘If I do this, what will other people think about it? If I want to step out of this sad circle or boundary and seek another chance of love … What will my friends think about it?’ It seems we care more about others’ feelings than my own to begin with.”

“During the first or second day, I think that quite a few of us hesitated. We asked ourselves, ‘Should I really go out and tell my whole story? But as we started, and as we continued, we felt like it’s OK to say it aloud … It’s OK to cry sometimes. People will pat your shoulder and say, ‘Charles, it’s OK. We are so sorry.’” he added.

When asked to give a valuable piece of advice to people thinking about appearing on 'The Golden Bachelor' or 'The Golden Bachelorette', he said, "You can say, ‘If Charles can do it, so can me.' Don’t suffer by yourself … Express yourself, be enthusiastic all over again. Life is short.”

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Charles Ling can be the next Golden Bachelor (Instagram/@thegoldenbacheloretteabc)

Charles Ling found a 'different form of love' on 'The Golden Bachelorette'

Following his elimination from 'The Golden Bachelorette', Charles Ling, a 66-year-old retired financial analyst originally from China, had nothing but good things to say about his experience on the ABC dating show.

"It's a successful journey for me. I'm in love with my friends. It's a different kind of love, but I did find it," Charles shared in a private confessional. We must protect this man at all costs—he is a national treasure!

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Charles Ling had nothing but good things to say about his experience on the ABC dating show (Instagram/@charles__ling)

