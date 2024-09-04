Who is Jenn Tran’s father? ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21 star opens up about 'abandonment' issues

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII: During the finale of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Jenn Tran went on her final date with Devin Strader. During this romantic evening, they participated in a traditional Hawaiian spiritual ritual that was held before major life events. "When I have a good thing, I can't let go of the bad, and I want to just accept the good for good," Devin confessed. Soon after, Jenn confided that she had a "afraid of abandonment." "When Jenn said that, it made me want to be there for her," Devin shared. Later, Jenn said, "Now that we've released our fears into the ocean, it truly feels like a rebirth of myself," That evening, Devin told Jenn, "I love the thought of forever with you." At the end of the date, Jenn expressed that Devin had shown her what it feels like to be "unconditionally loved."

In the past, Jenn has revealed that her parents's challenging relationship had a significant impact on her upbringing. While she hasn’t revealed much about her father, she told Joey Graziadei on his season of 'The Bachelor' that their relationship faced significant challenges. These difficulties contributed to her struggles with relationships and led her to question her self-worth regarding love and commitment. Jenn then described a period when her parents fought constantly, which made her feel like a failure as she lacked a healthy example of a loving relationship. Over time, their situation deteriorated, with her father eventually moving to the basement and staying there for nearly six years. This decline in her parents' relationship also put a strain on Jenn's connection with her father. Jenn confided in Joey that she felt unwanted by her father and questioned his love for her. Unfortunately, she has since stated that she no longer has a relationship with him.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Jenn Tran 'always felt unwanted' growing up

Jenn revealed during Joey's season of 'The Bachelor' that her childhood was marked by her parents's frequent fighting, which she described as a "traumatic" experience. "As a kid, my parents’ relationship got really bad and they were fighting all the time and didn’t necessarily try to hide their fighting. As a result, I kind of had to take care of myself and it was a traumatic place to grow up in," she explained.

The reason behind Jenn and her father's estrangement remains unclear. However, Jenn expressed that she felt her father was disinterested in being part of her life, which ultimately led her to end their relationship. "I’d always felt so unwanted by my dad. I never felt truly loved,” Jenn admitted.

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran spills the beans on her upbringing

During the filming of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Jenn took the opportunity to share insights about her early life and upbringing. She expressed a deep sense of pride in her Vietnamese heritage, reflecting on the cultural values and traditions that have significantly shaped her identity.

Jenn's narrative highlighted the significance of her background and how it has influenced her perspective on love and relationships, adding a rich layer to her character as the season progressed. Her appreciation for her roots not only resonated with the audience but also provided a meaningful context for her journey on the show.

“I am so incredibly proud of my Vietnamese background and where I came from. My parents came over here with practically nothing in their pockets, no career," Jenn shared. “I’ll never forget how hard it was for them to build themselves up and give me the life that I have today," she further added.

