'DWTS' Season 33 finale's 30-minute snoozefest has viewers nodding off

'DWTS' Season 33 finale sparked outrage with a series of dull recaps that frustrated viewers

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 viewers eagerly anticipated the 3-hour finale, expecting a showcase of stunning performances from the season's top contenders. However, the finale kicked off with a boring 30-minute recap where the judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, discussed the strongest and weakest performances of each finalist, which only added to the episode's lackluster start.

The judges should have kept the recap to just 10 minutes, focusing on a group discussion of each finalist's dance missteps and their chances of winning. The episode then extended with the finalists' interview which was another unnecessary part. The interviews could have been featured just before their final performances. The episode should have quickly transitioned to the opening number, featuring Madonna's hit 'Holiday,' as originally scheduled. ABC show hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro kicked off the routine, joined by all the eliminated stars. However, the actual finale didn’t begin until more than half an hour into the broadcast, leaving viewers frustrated and disappointed. However, the DWTS LIVE 2025 Tour pros later performed a routine to 'Rush' by Troye Sivan which was worth watching.

'DWTS' Season 33 finale kicked off with boring recap (ABC)

Controversial star Anna Delvey returns to 'DWTS' Season 33 finale

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Anna Delvey along with her partner Ezra Sosa returned to the finale after her controversial exit comment. She joined former contestants and hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro for the opening number. However, she took to her social media and teased her return and wrote, "Came back for nothing."

She notably poked fun at her own "nothing" comment, and to top it off, Anna saw the "nothing" tattoo that Ezra had gotten in her honor. In the video, Ezra removed his shirt to reveal the tattoo on his back, and Anna didn’t hold back, commenting, "Wow, why is it so small? Come on, Ezra, you couldn't afford anything bigger?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Delvey (@theannadelvey)

Who are 'DWTS' Season 33 finalists?

'DWTS' Season 33 performers, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Ilona Maher, and Alan Bersten, and, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold have proved themselves to be the strongest contenders and reached to the finale while beating every challenge.

The ABC show finalists will need to showcase their moves in two separate performances during the three-hour finale for a chance to win the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The performances will include a redemption dance assigned to the final five couples by the judges and the highly anticipated freestyle round.

'DWTS' Season 33 finalists compete for coveted prize (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 airs live on ABC and Disney+. Catch the finale the next day on Hulu.