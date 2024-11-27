'DWTS' fans believe there was only one true winner, no matter what the official results say

'DWTS' may have a winner, but was it the right one?

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 concluded with a win from former 'Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson. However, many fans think the win should have gone to the runner-up, Ilona Maher. Throughout the season, Ilona consistently impressed with her technique, emotional depth, and commanding stage presence. A win for this last-standing female finalist would have been more than just a victory—it would have shattered stereotypes and inspired countless viewers.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their frustration. They felt Joey's win was more about being popular and charming than about dancing skills. Many felt Joey's win was based more on being popular than on real dance skills. Many thought Ilona and Chandler Moore, who came in third, danced much better. But they didn’t get the same attention from the judges. Some people even pointed out that Joey’s big fan base from 'Bachelor Nation' played a big part in his win. Some people pointed fingers at the judging panel. They especially took note of Carrie Ann Inaba. They felt she gave higher scores than the others did for their performances. Joey's win is a big deal for him. But if Ilona had won, it would have sent a strong message about breaking barriers and embracing diversity.

One X, one fan wrote, "Anyways F*** Bachelor Nation, F*** Carrie Ann, and a special F*** YOU to any Joey fans who hated on Ilona and Chandler this season simply because you wanted the attractive white man to win." Another fan wrote, "Like this is kinda sick! Ilona had the best chance of all the women to win and she lost ??? WHO TF WAS VOTING JOEY." "I think what makes me annoyed about Joey’s win is that he really only did it for himself (like we get it ur the first bachelor to win) but like Ilona or Chandler winning would’ve meant something more but I forgot that America isn’t that progressive yet lmao," added another fan.

One fan said, "Ilona being runner up and Chandler being third doesn't sit right with me. I love Ilona but it seems like it's based on personality vs dancing skills." "It makes me feel better that my timeline agrees with me that Chandler and Ilona were robbed tonight," added another. "THAT WAS F*****G BULLSHIT CHANDLER OR ILONA SHOULD HAVE WON!!," noted another fan.

How much did Ilona Maher score in 'DWTS' redemption performance?

During the finale of Season 33 'Dancing With the Stars', Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten showcased two stunning performances. For her redemption dance, Maher did a Jive to 'Shake A Tail Feather' by Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers, earning a score of 27/30, with each judge awarding them a 9. Combined with their scores from the semi-finals, Ilona and Alan totaled 84, making them strong contenders. However, while it blew fans and judges away, it wasn't enough to secure that Mirrorball Trophy.

Ilona Maher wanted to show off her 'graceful' side for 'DWTS' finale

Before her final performance on 'Dancing With the Stars', Ilona Maher reflected on her journey, saying, “I am strong and powerful, but I also can be graceful.” The Olympic bronze medalist embraced the show as an opportunity to showcase her softer, more elegant side while staying true to her athletic strength.