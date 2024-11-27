'DWTS’ finale: Derek Hough and Mark Ballas' Argentine tango takes the dance floor by storm

Derek Hough and Mark Ballas' performance was one of the standout moments of the 'DWTS' finale night

By the looks of it, one of the most shocking and unforgettable moments of the 'Dancing with the Stars' finale was without any doubt the stunning Argentine tango performed by Derek Hough and Mark Ballas. Their performance wasn’t about perfect steps or flawless choreography; instead, it shattered all the conventions of ballroom dance, infusing it with raw emotion, intensity, and precision. From the very first moment that they stepped on the dance floor, it was evident that they were raising the bar higher.

The choreography was so daring, with sharp and fluid movements that belied all conventional tango expressions while remaining true to the passionate nature of the dance. The chemistry was electric, and the intensity of the performance kept viewers on the edge of their seats. With innovative tango and a splash of Argentine flair, Hough and Ballas blended one of the boldest risks into something entirely new. It wasn't just dancing; It wasn't just dancing; it was a redefinition of what’s possible on the 'DWTS' stage, leaving both fans and judges speechless. This tango was more than a seasonal highlight, it was a statement about the future of ballroom dance, proving that even in this world of competitive dancing, breaking boundaries creates truly unforgettable moments.

'DWTS' Season 33 finale saw five finalists competing for the trophy

Five finalists graced the stage of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 and entertained everybody with a fresh and exciting performance. Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold showed a Quickstep and a Freestyle dance. For their Quickstep, Stephen improved his timing issues, earning an impressive score of 29/30. Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson kicked things off with a bang, dazzling with their smooth, synchronized Cha Cha and earning a perfect score of 30/30.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson performed a Tango, showing solid improvement from previous weeks, though his movements were still a bit stiff. They scored 27/30, with the judges acknowledging Danny's transformation.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten's Jive showed significant improvement over her previous dances, though she had slight hesitations. They earned 27/30, with the judges praising her energy. Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong delivered the perfect performance with their energetic and precise Jive, scoring a flawless 30/30.

Five finalists graced the stage of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 (ABC)

Who won the 'DWTS' Season 33?

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were declared the winners of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33.