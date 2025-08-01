A rabbit just shot hoops and played ukulele on ‘AGT’ — you have to see this little star perform to believe it

Bini the Bunny isn't just cute—he holds a Guinness World Record for most slam dunks by a rabbit in 60 seconds

Animals always win hearts, but what Bini the Bunny had was not simple charm, but enthusiasm and real talent. Shai Lighter, the human companion of the rabbit, was intrigued by the way Bini had always been “the most talented rabbit in the world.” Calling him an “athlete,” Lighter brought him to the stage where many dreams come true—‘America’s Got Talent.’ The contestant told the judges that he and his rabbit moved from Israel to Los Angeles to make people understand that rabbits are intelligent creatures and deserve a lot of respect.

Simon Cowell asked Lighter, “We have had animal acts in America’s Got Talent,’ you think Bini could win an ‘AGT’ this year?” The contestant was confident that they would be taking home the accolade. Before giving him the stage, Howie Mandel said, “So you have put five years of work into what we're gonna see tonight. Five years, one rabbit, amaze us." Before the act began, Lighter gave the rabbit a kiss. He then called Bini a “supernatural rabbit,” and surprised everyone.

Lighter shared that he can speak to his rabbit. As he moved into the routine, he asked Bini to turn around. At first, the animal showed no response, but he did a 360 turn as soon as his human touched his nose. Looking at the cute little stunt, Sofia Vergara was shocked. Bini then bowled on stage, impressing even the toughest judges. Next was a slam dunk trick, which had Terry Crews excited. "He’s gonna dunk the ball?” he asked. However, the rabbit struggled with the dunk. Quickly shifting gears, Lighter told the panel of ‘America’s Got Talent’ that his rabbit is not only an athlete but also a musician. As he gave him a ukulele, Bini played a note.

Next, Lighter placed a small piano in front of Bini, but the rabbit just kept staring at it. All of these failed attempts had Cowell unimpressed, and he was seen making faces. Lighter then stated that Bini wanted to be a judge on the show, and could take notes just like Cowell, to which he pressed the red buzzer. The other judges asked Cowell not to scare the contestant and give him some time. “Don't rush the bunny,” said Heidi Klum. However, in an exciting move, Bini successfully executed the slam dunk, prompting Mandel to rise from his seat and applaud.

According to Fandom, although Bini the Bunny received a “no” from Cowell, the act received three "yes" votes from Vergara, Klum, and Mandel. The outlet also noted that Bini was adopted by Lighter when he was just a few weeks old. In 2016, the rabbit earned a Guinness World Record for most slam dunks by a rabbit in 60 seconds. A year later, he was featured on the UK's Channel E4 show, 'Rude Tube.' That same year, in September, Bini the Bunny also featured on the cover of Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals.