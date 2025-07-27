Indian dance crew wins ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer with tribute to late member in breathtaking performance

"As a former athlete, I know the practice time it takes; I know the sacrifice it takes," guest judge Dwyane Wade told the performers on 'AGT'.

Since its premiere, 'America's Got Talent' has wowed viewers with bold, high-risk performances. One standout act was V Unbeatable, a Mumbai-based dance crew that stunned the judges with gravity-defying stunts and gained a massive fan following after their Season 14 performance. Dancing to a fast-paced Bollywood track, they performed jaw-dropping mid-air flips and balancing stunts, showcasing years of dedication and training.

In a spine-chilling moment, one dancer climbed onto teammates’ backs, hoisting himself onto another’s shoulders. The judges gripped their seats in suspense, and when the dancer landed safely, guest judge Dwyane Wade sighed in relief. Another performer sprinted across the stage, launched off a teammate’s back, and nailed a mid-air flip, sending all four judges recoiling in shock.

A still from V Unbeatable's performance during an episode of 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: Youtube/ 'America's Got Talent')

At the end of their performance, the judges as well as the audience were on their feet, giving them a standing ovation. Former 'AGT' judge Julianne Hough couldn't stop raving about their performance. Complimenting the mind-bending act, she said, "Wow! Wow! Wow! Some people are just dance crews, and some people are just acrobats; you have the combination of both." Wade, still recovering from the intensity, asked his wife, Gabrielle Union, to feel his heartbeat: “My heart is beating at a rapid pace I haven’t felt before.”

A still from dance group V Unbeatable during an episode of 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: Youtube/ 'America's Got Talent')

He added, "As a former athlete, I know the practice time it takes; I know the sacrifice it takes. I had this saying that whenever I hit a big shot, whenever I hit a game-winner, I jumped on the stand and I said this is my house. And, today on this stage, this is your house," before hitting the coveted Golden Buzzer, prompting the 35-member dancer crew to revel in a celebratory moment. According to People, the group dedicated the act to their late member Vikas, who died after being paralyzed during a rehearsal. One of the members from the group told the judges, "His dream was to be on a stage like this, so, yes, we are doing all this for him."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V.UNBEATABLE DANCE GROUP (@v.unbeatable_official_india)

Though the group finished at 4th place during the competition, they made a victorious comeback on the 'AGT: Champions' Season 2.' A member of the crew told the aforementioned outlet how it happened. "We were surprised! When we got the mail from Champions that they were looking for us to participate, we had a meeting because we had just finished AGT. We were thinking, ‘What’s next?’ because we didn’t win that show." They added, “We gave our best, and everyone’s responses were so nice. We had set our own bar, so it was very difficult for us to come back.” Since then, the group has lived up to its name, with 417K Instagram followers and performances on global stages, including the Mall of Qatar.