‘AGT’ winner Adrian Stoica is living a whole new life with his dog Hurricane — and it’s far from spotlight

Throughout its 20-season run, 'America's Got Talent' has churned out talented and deserving winners. With season 20 grabbing major attention, fans are left wondering about the whereabouts of a beloved past winner. While this winner and his adorable partner went on to make an appearance on 'America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League,' they've been off-grid for quite some time. But if the latest reports are to be believed, this winning duo has taken their talent abroad, and it's surprising, to say the least.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, and Simon Cowell in Pasadena, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

The winner in question is Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane, who became fan favorites after winning 'America's Got Talent' Season 18 in 2023. The pair ruled fans' hearts thanks to their heartwarming and expertly choreographed performances. Their unique bond and show-stealing acts earned them the grand prize of $1 million. According to Good Housekeeping, Stoica and Hurricane now appear to be living in Italy. In an Instagram post shared by Stoica, the duo can be seen playing with each other. While the exact date of their move isn't known, they have been busy performing at events across the country and hosting online dog training seminars.

They've also kept their online fanbase entertained, as Stoica frequently shares videos of Hurricane’s impressive new tricks, which are often laced with a humorous touch. In one post from April 2, he joked, "Hurricane is much better than me at doing … everything!"—showcasing not just their skills but also their playful bond. Notably, following their big win on 'AGT,' the duo returned to compete in 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League' in early 2024. Although they didn't achieve the same milestones as they did in their original run, the pair made it to the semi-finals, and their performances drew major attention from the fans.

Allegedly, before making it big with 'AGT,' Stoica was an accomplished dog trainer and performer from Italy, known for his six Disc Dog World Championship titles and over eight years of global performances with Hurricane, per America's Got Talent Wiki. Both Stoica and Hurricane are often celebrated for their incredibly strong bond, which is beautifully reflected in their performances. Additionally, Stoica previously reached the semi-finals of 'Italia's Got Talent' in 2017 and competed on 'Romania's Got Talent' in 2018 and 2022 as well. He also appeared on 'Tu Si Que Vales' with Hurricane and another dog, Tinkerbell.

Not only that, but Stoica and Hurricane also made 'America's Got Talent' history as the first dog act to reach the Finals since Sara and Hero in season 12, followed by Roni Sagi and Rhythm in season 19. The beloved duo became the first dog act to win since Olate Dogs in season seven and the first act to win after performing first in the Finals since Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., in season six. In addition to being the first non-magic act to win the show without winning a Golden Buzzer, they are also the third non-Golden Buzzer act to win since season 10, which is after Shin Lim and Dustin Tavella.