From flaming arrows to live alligators — these 5 dangerous ‘AGT’ acts had judges holding their breath

The Messoudi Brothers wowed judges with their intense knife act, earning a Golden Buzzer and setting the bar for danger

'AGT' has seen its fair share of bold and dangerous acts; however, these 5 performances stand out for giving the most spine-chilling, nerve-wrecking, eye-bawling experiences to not only the judges but also millions of viewers across the globe. From gravity-defying aerial acts to near-death escape stunts, each of these daredevil acts has raised the bar of the competition and earned a place as one of the most unforgettable acts on the show.

1. Messoudi Brothers Act

Messoudi Brothers' second run on the show in season 20 is even better than their first one in season 14. The duo elevated the act as they removed and exchanged their jackets amid the high-paced knife-juggling act. The act earned Mel B's Golden Buzzer, prompting the 'Modern Family' alum Sofia Vergara to regret instantly, who said, "I wanted to do it." Howie Mandel commented that the act was ''Incredibly dangerous," and for Simon Cowell it was "Breathtaking." Though viewers are yet to see how the brothers fare in the remaining journey on the show, they did exit the semi-finals in season 14, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

2. Blade 2 Blade Duo Act

Just when Cowell may have thought that he had seen it all on 'AGT: Extreme', came another act in season 17 that proved to be otherwise. Tyrone and Michael Laner impressed the judges with their precision in this knife-throwing act. But what made the jaws drop was when they did the same routine, being blindfolded and also with axes instead of knives. They raised the stakes even higher by calling in Cowell on stage, who fortunately came out unharmed but remained in shock for a while. According to the TV Insider, The Laners passed the audition with all four yeses, but were eliminated during the semi-final week of the audition.

3. Lord Nil Alligator Stunt

Remember when Lord Nil performed a daring escape act with two live alligators on the 'AGT' stage in season 13, judges' cut round? Nil was suspended upside down with a straitjacket above a pit of alligators, an act suggested by Cowell, according to Newsweek. Adding to the challenge, all three of the supporting ropes were set on fire. Soon, the first rope gave way, but things got tense when the second rope also gave way. Fortunately, Nil managed to escape and remained unscathed, prompting Cowell to say, "You had the good sense to listen to my advice." Despite the bold and dangerous act, Nil was eliminated in the quarter-final round, proving that the act was too difficult to stomach for some viewers.

4. Ryan Stock and AmberLynn Walker's Flaming Arrows

After leaving the judges stunned in the auditions, Stock and Walker upped their game in the judges' cut round. At the start, Stock swallowed down a big and pointy sword, followed by a sharp arrow, but things went wrong when his partner shot him a flaming arrow, and it hit Stock's neck. Though the accident looked fatal, no serious injury was reported, as reported by Denver 7. However, they faced elimination before the semi-finals, according to Time.

5. Sebastian and Sonia's Aerial Act

Aerial artists Sebastian and Sonia stunned the 'AGT' judges with a breathtaking performance. Despite her partner's injury, Sebastián carried out the act solo. But what left the judges floored was his high-risk trapeze moves. At the end, the contestant received a standing ovation from all four judges and a Golden Buzzer from Cowell, launching them straight to the finals. Their act remains one of the toughest and physically demanding aerial routines on the series.