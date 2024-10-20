Beloved character from 'Batman: The Animated Series’ finally makes first live-action appearance in 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Penguin' Episode 4 shifts the focus from Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) and Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz) to Sofia Falcone's (Cristin Milioti) story. Introduced in the series premiere, Sofia has spent time in Arkham Asylum, a psychiatric facility infamous for holding Batman’s enemies. The episode sheds light on the events that led to her stay in Arkham, which feels more like imprisonment than rehabilitation.

Gotham City has been plagued by a series of suicides involving young women who worked at the Iceberg Lounge over the past few months. The city's residents suspect a serial killer, with Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong), Sofia’s father, emerging as a prime suspect. The media has dubbed him 'The Hangman' due to his criminal past and ties to the Iceberg Lounge. After a reporter, Summer Gleeson (Nadine Malouf), informs Sofia of this connection, they team up to uncover the truth about Carmine’s secrets. However, the investigation comes at a deadly cost. This episode marks Summer Gleeson’s live-action debut.

Who is Summer Gleeson in DC?

Summer Gleeson was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for 'Batman: The Animated Series' and first appeared in the episode titled, 'Christmas with the Joker', voiced by Mari Devon. Like her role in 'The Penguin,' Summer is a prominent reporter in Gotham City. Throughout her appearances in the animated series, she frequently investigates Batman’s true identity, though her curiosity often lands her in trouble with his enemies.

In addition to her recurring role in the series, Summer appeared in the film 'Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero,' voiced by Jane Alan. She was also featured in a flashback scene in 'Batman Beyond,' voiced by Lonnie Leavitt-Barker. In the comics, Summer’s appearances have been limited, showing up in 'Batman: Gotham Knights #33', the DC Black Label graphic novel 'Harleen' by Stjepan Šejić, and the 'Batman '89' continuation by Sam Hamm and Joe Quinones, set in Tim Burton’s Batman universe. Though she doesn't have as deep a history as other Batman side characters, Summer has had a consistent presence across different Batman media.

What happens to Summer Gleeson in 'The Penguin'?

At first, Sofia refuses to believe her father, Carmine Falcone, is involved in the suicides of the women from the Iceberg Lounge. When she meets with reporter Summer Gleeson, she accuses her of making up conspiracy theories to climb the ranks at the Gotham Gazette. However, when Oz informs Carmine about the meeting, Carmine lashes out at Sofia for talking to the media.

He also reveals that Summer is working with the Gotham police to connect him to the murders. This revelation makes Sofia rethink everything, and she confronts her father, even accusing him of causing her mother’s death. She remembers that Carmine had scratch marks on his hands the day her mother 'killed herself.'

Knowing Sofia is close to exposing him, Carmine arranges for Summer to be murdered and frames Sofia for it, along with the other deaths connected to The Hangman. Sofia’s history of mental illness, combined with letters from various Falcone family members, is enough to convince the judge to send her to Arkham Asylum for a psychiatric evaluation. But because of her father's influence, Sofia is kept there for over ten years.

Introducing a major character like Summer Gleeson in 'The Penguin,' only to kill her off in the same episode, feels less significant. It would have been interesting to see her investigative skills in action alongside Robert Pattinson’s Batman in 'The Batman Part II'. With Colin Farrell returning for the sequel, we are curious to see if any characters from 'The Penguin' might appear as well.

'The Penguin' trailer