Is ‘The Penguin’ a sequel to Batman? Inside DC's most anticipated show

With Matt Reeves being the executive producer for 'The Penguin', we can't help but wonder if the show is a sequel to 'The Batman'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Speeding into the world of Gotham, 'The Penguin', DC's highly anticipated show, has left a lot of us wondering if it's a sequel to 'The Batman' which was released in 2022. With Colin Farrell reprising his role as Oswald Cobblepot, The Penguin, and Matt Reeves (who also directed 'The Batman') set to be the executive producer, it seems quite evident that the two might be connected in some ways.

I'm thrilled to see 'The Batman' universe expanding, but let's be real - it's about time we got to see more of the villains! 'The Penguin' is a game-changer, offering a fresh perspective on the dark underworld of Gotham City. No more Batman overload; it's time to shine a light on the fascinating characters lurking in the shadows. Personally, I'm tired of the same old superhero narrative. 'The Penguin' seems to break the mold, and I couldn't be more excited to see Oswald Cobblepot take center stage. Bring on the chaos!

Is 'The Penguin' a direct sequel to 'The Batman'?

Robert Pattinson's Batman and Colin Farrell's Penguin were first introduced in 'The Batman' (@warnerbros)

'The Penguin' actually picks up one week after the events of 'The Batman', with Oswald Cobblepot swooping in to capitalize on the power vacuum left by Carmine Falcone's death. As Gotham City staggers on the edge of chaos, The Penguin sees this as his chance to shine - and he's not going to let it slip away. This show is like a continuation of the Batman story, but this time, the spotlight shines more on the underground characters and relationships that make Gotham what it is, a crime-filled city. Think of it as a deep dive into the life of the city rather than The Dark Knight's adventures with his allies, with The Penguin's rugged journey taking center stage.

Will 'The Penguin' series set the stage for 'The Batman 2'?

Colin Farrell in a still from 'The Penguin' (@warnerbros)

'The Batman' ended with a big bang - Gotham in shambles, Batman rolling up his sleeves to help, Selina Kyle skipping town, and the Riddler finding an unlikely buddy in the Joker. But let's be real, 'The Batman 2' isn't going to start right where we left off. There's a three-year gap to fill, and that's where 'The Penguin' series comes in. This show is like the perfect bridge between the two movies. It'll make the wait for 'The Batman 2' feel less painful and fill in some of the gaps we're curious about. And the best part? 'The Penguin' isn't going to be some boring origin story. We already met Oswald Cobblepot in 'The Batman', and now we get to see what makes him tick. It's more of a 'what's next?' kind of show, like getting to know your fascinating friend a little better. And with its release right around the corner, I can't wait to watch the stories of Gotham that have never been told before.

'The Penguin' trailer

'The Penguin' will be available to stream on Max from September 19