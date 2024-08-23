What to expect from 'The Penguin'? Colin Farrell teases exciting details

As we eagerly wait for the release of 'The Penguin' on Max, here are a few things we can expect from the Colin Farrell starrer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Colin Farrell slips back into his sinister role as 'The Penguin' in the new Max series, a dark continuation of 2022's 'The Batman' with an R-rating. 'The Penguin' trailer has already sparked excitement among fans with glimpses of the villain's calculated rise to dominance in Gotham City, as he swoops in to claim the throne left vacant by the late Carmine Falcone.

With Gotham wobbling on the brink of anarchy and chaos, The Penguin sees his chance to shine and seize control. His ruthless ambition and clever schemes make him the perfect candidate to fill the power vacuum. As we eagerly await the premiere of 'The Penguin' which is set to release on Sunday, September 8, here's what to expect from the upcoming DC series.

Penguin's rise to power as the underground 'King of Gotham'

Colin Farrell in a still from 'The Penguin' (@warnerbros)

The sinister sound of Colin Farrell's maniacal laughter in the trailer for 'The Penguin' sends shivers down our spines as he reprises his role as the infamous Penguin. Once a loyal accomplice to the feared Carmine Falcone, he now sees a chance to break free from the shadows and claim the throne after the event of 'The Batman'.

With Falcone's reign ended, The Penguin must outsmart and outmaneuver a ruthless cast of characters, all desperate to rule Gotham's dark underworld. But this bird's got a bite - and he's ready to fight tooth and nail for the top spot, even if some heads have to roll. The battle for Gotham's soul has just begun, and we can't wait to explore more of the characters who weren't able to shine as much in 'The Batman'.

Does 'The Penguin' take inspiration from 'The Sopranos'?

James Gandolfini in a still from 'The Sopranos' (@primevideo)

The Max series seems to take inspiration from the legendary 90's show 'The Sopranos', humanizing the gritty world of organized crime with a deep dive into the gangster lives of its characters. Even Collin Farrell's character shares a striking resemblance to the main protagonist of 'The Sopranos'. The trailer suggests a gripping, character-driven story that gets up close and personal with The Penguin's thoughts, feelings, and relationships as he navigates the treacherous landscape of Gotham's underworld.

It's safe to say we are ready to witness The Penguin's raw ambition, his fierce loyalty, and his darkest fears as he schemes to rule Gotham's shadows. With its richly drawn characters and moral ambiguity, this series seems to be a wild, emotional ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Is the 'The Penguin' part of 'The Batman' universe?

Robert Pattinson in a still from 'The Batman' (@Warner Bros)

The spinoff series is like a door creaking open, inviting us into the dark, secretive life of 'The Batman' universe, wait till you find out what's on the other side! Colin Farrell's transformation into The Penguin is like a talented unmasking of a complicated character, revealing the vulnerable soul beneath the villain's flamboyant feathers.

As Farrell brings this intricate character to life, we can't help but wonder, what makes him tick? What scars has he hidden behind his charming smile and what is the meaning behind the scar that's actually on his face? With each scene, we're drawn into his twisted world, and we can't wait to experience it soon.

Collin Farrell candidly gives insights on what to expect from 'The Penguin'

Colin Farrell will be reprising his role as The Penguin after his performance in 'The Batman' (Getty Images)

Colin Farrell gave fans a sneak peek into the upcoming 'The Penguin' series, and it sounds like a wild ride. "Tons of violence, abject darkness and a man at a great struggle to claw his way to the top of the power vaccum that was created at the end of The Batman film," said Ferrell in an interview with HeyUGuys podcast channel.

He also went on to discuss the "hard R" rating teasing, “You know, there’s a power grab in Gotham now. It’s dark, man. Lauren LeFranc with her room of writers wrote eight extraordinary episodes. I mean, just really, really bold stuff. I couldn’t believe that it got as dark as it gets… It would be a Hard R [rating].”

'The Penguin' trailer

'The Penguin' is set to premiere on Max on Sunday, September 8