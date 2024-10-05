'The Penguin' fans predict tragic end to major character, but the comics tell a different chilling tale

Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: HBO has only released two episodes of 'The Penguin' so far but fans are already buzzing with theories about what might unfold next. Starring Colin Farrell as Oz aka The Penguin, the show revolves around his rise to power after the death of Gotham's crime boss, Carmine Falcone.

To climb the ranks, he has no qualms about betraying those who trusted him. He can even go as far as to kill them if necessary. In the debut episode, he assassinated Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen), who was to inherit the position from his father. And now, he must get rid of Alberto's sister, Sofia, who doesn't only aspire to be the crime boss but also wants to nab Al's killer and take revenge. Amid the power game, Oz finds himself an assistant of sorts and we know him as Victor Aguila aka Vic (played by Rhenzy Feliz).

Oz and Vic's relationship in 'The Penguin' explained

Colin Farrell and Rhenzy Feliz in 'The Penguin' (@hbo)

In Episode 1 of 'The Penguin', an unexpected relationship develops when Oz discovers Vic and some other boys attempting to steal his fancy purple car. As the other teenagers fled the scene, Oz managed to catch Vic and delivered a stern reprimand. In that heated moment, fueled by anger, Oz realized he could use the boy's help.

Vic is a homeless teenager who has nothing better to make out of his life. Oz, therefore, decides to take him under his mentorship. Now, Vic not only works as his driver but is also an accomplice in all his crimes. This way, Vic can't go report Oz to anyone. This newfound mentor-mentee relationship undergoes a major twist in 'The Penguin' Episode 2 when Vic fails to plant jewels in Johnny Viti's car. Oz had placed too much trust in him but Vic's inability to do this simple job endangered his plan and could have also turned fatal for him.

Being as smart and cunning as he always is, Oz can improvise the plan but then lashes out at Vic. He threatens to bury the teenager with the bodies of Ervad and Castillo. However, Oz decided to give him another chance.

Oz and Vic's relationship is still very underdeveloped at this point. Clearly, Oz has found a vulnerable boy to run errands for him. And since this boy wasn't a part of the crime world before, Oz feels that he can trust him, at least for now. Now since Oz doesn't have anyone else in whom he can place his trust, he decides to spare Vic's life. Oz is currently enjoying Vic's company as it makes him feel powerful over him. That being said, we aren't sure how long this relationship will last.

Vic knows way too many secrets of Oz, including Alberto's murder, Oz's mother and her diagnosis of dementia, and his betrayal of Falcone's family. Once Oz gets the power he aspires to, Vic's fate is likely to be endangered. This is because Vic would just become his liability and Oz would not want anyone that could jeopardize his authority.

Fans predict a sad end to Vic's story in 'The Penguin'

Colin Farrell and Rhenzy Feliz in 'The Penguin' (@hbo)

After witnessing Oz's anger towards Vic in 'The Penguin' Episode 2, fans have started to wonder how long this relationship will last. In a dedicated Reddit threat, viewers of the show are discussing how Vic might get killed by Oz by the end of the season. A fan wrote, "Vic either dies or does some seriously depraved sh-t."

Another fan added, "I honestly don’t see any reason Penguin wouldn’t kill Vic. He’s killed other people on this show he’s known for way longer than Vic and that Vic is a liability."

A fan on Reddit further explained, "Penguin's killing him. I mean. they set up first ep that oz is a survivor by throwing people under the bus. So far that's all been people we don't care about, but eventually, that theme has got to come home to roost, and it has to happen with a character we love. So it's either sofia or vic, and I'm getting the feeling he's already done sofia."

"My guess is Sofia is killing him and herself by the end of the season. I also feel by the end of this season, Falcone family is no more," reads another fan theory.

Is Vic a character from DC Comics?

So far, the show hasn't hinted at a connection to comics when it comes to Vic. He is just a homeless teenager who becomes Oz's right hand. However, it is intriguing to note that his name resembles one DC character.

A fan wrote on Reddit, "So… who else in the Batman universe is called Victor? Ladies and gentlemen, I give you… Victor Zasasz…"

"If we see him kill anyone and mark a tally then we will know," another fan joined the discussion.

In DC Comics, Victor Zsasz is known as a sadomasochistic and psychopathic serial killer. He marks his body with a tally for each victim he claims. In the current storyline 'The Penguin', Vic appears to be too harmless to be considered a serial killer. However, this possibility cannot be completely dismissed. If he collaborates with Oz for an extended period, he might gradually become accustomed to violence.

