‘Yellowstone’ actor teases comeback in Taylor Sheridan's upcoming spinoffs: 'There's going to be...'

Are the Beck brothers alive? 'Yellowstone' actor teases his character's comeback in the upcoming spinoffs.

When you think of a Dutton family nemesis, the Beck brothers are the first to come to mind. ‘Yellowstone’ season 2 ended with one of the brothers dying, but the other’s fate was deemed inconclusive. Is he alive or dead? The show gave no clues. Now that the spinoffs are in the making, Neal McDonough, who played Malcolm Beck, teased his character’s fate. The actor believes that Malcolm is very much alive and could make a cameo in the upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ spinoffs. Speaking to Collider, McDonough addressed the ongoing speculation about future possibilities. “Yes, Malcolm Beck is not dead. No one saw him actually die in the field,” he admitted.

“I would love to see him come back and cause havoc with Rip because Cole Hauser was one of my dearest pals, and there’s nothing I would love more than to go toe to toe with Cole on the show,” he added. If that’s the case, then the spinoff will certainly feature some high-voltage drama. The Beck brothers are ruthless in their enmity with the Dutton family. They have committed grievous acts, from torturing Beth (Kelly Reilly) to kidnapping young Tate Dutton (Breckin Merrill). As a consequence, the sibling real estate moguls had to face the Dutton family’s wrath. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) caught up to the brothers separately.

Kayce killed Teal Beck (Terry Serpico) after extracting the whereabouts of his son and sets it up as a suicide. Elsewhere, John gets into a gun fight with Malcolm. The former offers him a chance to get to the hospital, or leave him to die. Malcolm chooses the latter. Fans presumed him to be dead, but McDonough confirmed that he's still alive and might reappear in the spinoffs. Two ‘Yellowstone’ spinoffs have been confirmed so far, one with Beth and Rip, the other with Kayce. The first, currently untitled, will follow Beth and Rip’s lives as they purchase another property after selling the Dutton family ranch to get a fresh start.

The second spin-off, titled 'Y: Marshals', will explore Luke Grimes’s character. “Ex-Navy SEAL Kayce Dutton leaves Yellowstone Ranch to join U.S. Marshals, using his cowboy and military skills to fight crime in Montana while dealing with family ties and the mental toll of law enforcement,” reads the official synopsis. Speaking to People magazine, Grimes admitted how 'weird' it was transitioning into a spinoff with the same character after the flagship series ended. He said, “To go back into it in a new set of circumstances is going to be a kind of transition. It will be weird.”

He also teased that the spinoff could have some members from the OG ‘Yellowstone’ cast. “There's going to be some familiar faces, but there's going to be a lot of new faces too, so we'll see how that all feels.” As for McDonough, he’s pretty confident that his character Malcolm Beck will be brought back at some point because of the professional equation he shares with creator Taylor Sheridan. “It's funny, I’ve spoken with Taylor [Sheridan] once. I had a five-minute conversation with him on set once. That was it. But somehow he keeps on hiring me,” McDonough revealed.