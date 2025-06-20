'Yellowstone' fans are torn — and it's all because one familiar Dutton is coming back in a bold new spinoff

"I can’t think of more boring characters to do a spinoff with! Monica especially. Probably going to skip watching this one," a fan expressed.

Taylor Sheridan's Western universe continues to expand with the announcement of a new 'Yellowstone' spinoff. Fans are excited to see their favorite Dutton return to the screen once again. Luke Grimes recently announced that he would be reprising his role as Kayce Dutton in Sheridan’s ‘Y: Marshals’ on CBS. "Cowboys don't say goodbye, they say see you later," he captioned the post with a screenshot of the Deadline article. The 'Marshals' will see Grimes “combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence," as per the official logline.

Grimes had been hopeful all along that the creator of 'Yellowstone' would perfectly resurrect his character at some point for another series. "I think when anything is this successful, there's a pressure to keep it going because they know they have an audience, and that's what they're looking for," he exclusively told People during an interview in November 2024. "But it all comes down to Taylor Sheridan's vision. He has to see it to be able to write it, and I don't think he's going to write something that he doesn't want to." Fans gushed about the potential universe in the comments section, "So glad to see you coming back!" a viewer fawned over the character. "Excellent news. It doesn't matter what the plots are going to be. I just love watching Luke's acting talent," a fan praised.

"Thank the lord. There was a Kayce-sized hole left in my heart," an online user wrote in jest. "Finally, a US Marshals show! We're the oldest and most storied federal law enforcement agency!" an Instagram user lauded. As per Outkick, filming for the spinoff series has been scheduled for the fall season, and the episodes are expected to be shot in the serenity of Utah. 'Y: Marshals' is helmed by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Sheridan and David C. Glasser as executive producers. The series is expected to be shot under a big-budget frame, and it will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. CBS President Amy Reisenbach explained that they are planning a large-scale production. “We don’t do cheap. Spencer Hudnut had run a broadcast show before,” Reisenbach said. “We do have a budget for that show that is in line with other broadcast series.”

However, some of the viewers of the classic western show are not thrilled about Grimes reprising his 'Dutton' role; they expressed their dismay on a Reddit thread. "What? Now he's going to be in law enforcement again? Didn't he bitch and moan constantly about the badge he had? Didn't he dramatically put it on the table and say he can't wait to get out from under the weight of this? How much more brooding and complaining will we get from him?" a fan criticized. "I can’t think of more boring characters to do a spinoff with! Monica especially. Probably going to skip watching this one," a viewer pointed out. "I’ve so far managed to avoid the “Taylor Sheridan Boomer Porn Cinematic Universe,” and I’m planning on keeping it that way," an online user candidly added.