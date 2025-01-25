Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly reveals 'America went after' her over an unexpected Beth Dutton moment

Kelly Reilly opens up about a particular Beth Dutton moment from 'Yellowstone' that sparked widespread backlash

'Yellowstone's Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), who is known for her fierce attitude doesn't hesitate to confront anyone who challenges her. In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 1, Beth takes in a boy named Carter, but by the Season Finale, she refuses to let him call her "mom." In an interview with TVLine, Kelly Reilly opened up about how fans reacted strongly to this plotline, coming after her for the decision her character made.

Reilly said, "America went after me for that! I was like, 'That’s the character, not me!' But I get it. I wish she would [let herself be Carter's mother] too." She continued, "If she’s telling this kid that she’s just met, 'Yeah, I’ll be your mom,' that’s not truthful to him. She goes, 'You had a mom. She died. I can’t replace that. But I’ll be your friend.' I think there’s something honorable about that." While Beth has always been true to herself, fans often focus on trivial moments like this, even though the character has done many other intense things.

However, while we wait for more 'Yellowstone' content, Reilly has hinted at continuing her role as Beth Dutton. In a BBC interview, she mentioned that the end of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is "an ending to the 'Yellowstone' world we have known." She added, "Does it mean it's the end of me playing her? Maybe, maybe not. We don't know yet is the honest answer." Reilly expressed her desire to keep playing Beth, saying she would "love" to continue, but any spin-off "would be a new beginning somewhere."

According to Vulture, there have been reports that a spin-off featuring Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler is in development. Reilly and Cole Hauser are expected to star in the upcoming series streaming on Paramount+. The spin-off will likely continue the storyline from 'Yellowstone', particularly following the series finale, where Beth and Rip choose to purchase a smaller ranch. After the finale, Reilly took to her Instagram post and wrote, "The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit, it changed me. It lit me up. It challenged me in every way possible, and I will forever be grateful for it."

In the 'Yellowstone' series finale, Beth faced a significant turning point. Following the death of her father, John Dutton, she and her husband, Rip Wheeler, decided to leave the 'Yellowstone' Ranch. This decision sets the stage for their new journey, which will be explored in an upcoming spin-off series. Fans can look forward to seeing how Beth and Rip navigate their new life together in this continuation of their story. While 'Yellowstone' has concluded its five-season run.

Michael Greyeyes and Aminah Nieves in a still from '1923' (Paramount+)

Reilly's portrayal has left a lasting impact, and her journey as Beth seems far from over. In the meanwhile, 'Yellowstone' has two spin-offs, '1883' and '1923.' '1883' shows the Dutton family's journey west to Montana, while '1923' tells their struggles during the Great Depression and Prohibition. Both shows share more of the Dutton story and stream on Paramount+.