One major 'Yellowstone' fan theory about John Dutton's death was far better—but Sheridan wouldn't have it

Fans had long speculated about how John’s character would be written out, with one popular theory involving a full circle moment. But Sheridan debunked the idea.

'Yellowstone', the popular neo-Western drama on Paramount Network, returned in November to wrap its story with Season 5 Part 2. The season marked a major turning point for the show, as Kevin Costner's character John Dutton, the head of Yellowstone Ranch, was killed off. Costner’s departure followed behind-the-scenes conflicts, making his exit a necessity. Fans had long speculated about how John’s character would be written out, with one of the most popular theories involving his death in a car crash. However, series creator Taylor Sheridan debunked the idea, and the final episodes revealed a different fate for John, as reported by ScreenRant.

The car crash theory seemed fitting to many fans because it would have created a parallel to the very first episode of 'Yellowstone'. The show began with John surviving a car accident. So had Sheridan gone with this, it would have been a full-circle moment. The idea was also tied to the show’s history, as 'Yellowstone' Season 1 revealed that John’s first accident was not an accident at all. In Episode 9, antagonist Dan Jenkins admitted that the crash was a staged sabotage, with a tow truck deliberately ramming into John’s trailer. This backstory led fans to speculate that another intentional crash could serve as a plausible way to escalate the Dutton family war or bring it to a dramatic conclusion.

Despite the popularity of the theory, Sheridan made it clear that John would not meet his end in a car crash. Reflecting on his own experience as an actor in 'Sons of Anarchy', he explained his decision. “I was killed in a f**k you car crash! ...I don’t do f*** you car crashes,” he said, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Sheridan did not want to repeat what he felt was an unsatisfying storytelling choice.

In the final episodes, John’s death unfolded in a way that defied expectations. Rather than a car crash or an off-screen exit, John became a casualty of the Dutton family’s internal conflicts. Beth and Jamie’s longstanding feud reached a boiling point, and their attempts to destroy each other resulted in tragedy. John, trying to protect his family, was caught in the crossfire and ultimately killed. His death served as a turning point in the series, forcing the Dutton family to face the consequences of their relentless pursuit of power.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in a still from 'Yellowstone'. (Image Source: Paramount Network)

Although the show had explored other possibilities for John’s fate, such as his colon cancer returning or his being forced to leave Montana, Sheridan ultimately chose to tie his death directly to the Dutton family’s struggles. While his death was not the symbolic full-circle moment some had imagined, it was a fitting end to his journey. Sheridan’s decision to focus on the consequences of the family’s war ensured that John’s exit would be remembered as a crucial moment in the show’s legacy.