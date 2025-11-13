Are Mel Owens and Peg Munson still together? 'The Golden Bachelor' stars confirm their relationship status

'The Golden Bachelor' star Mel Owens gave a promise ring to Peg Munson during the finale

'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2 has officially come to an end. In the highly anticipated finale of the ABC show, which aired on November 12, the lead, Mel Owens, was supposed to pick one of the two remaining finalists: Peg Munson and Cindy Cullers. The episode kicked off with a big shocker as Cullers decided to leave the beloved competition after finding out that she and Owens were not on the same page. Throughout the course of the show, Cullers often mentioned that she has fallen in love with Owens. Following her departure from the show, Cullers broke down in tears and stated that she felt Owens was her perfect match. "I was so hopeful. It hurts really bad," Cullers said, as per Today.

On the other hand, Owens was shocked by Cullers' exit. While shedding light on Cullers' departure, Owens went on to say, "I came into tonight thinking there was a future, but she quit." The next day, Owens told Munson that he wasn't ready to "commit" to a proposal. Despite Owens' wild confession, Munson ended up meeting his two sons, Andre and Lucas, and his college friend, Diane. While chatting with Munson, Lucas told her, "I think you're, like, the perfect gal for my dad, because the energy—you help bring him up, the uplifting."

In the finale, Owens didn't get down on one knee, but he gave a promise ring to Munson, stating that it "represents our commitment to love, to give time to figure out together what our future holds." Owens, then, handed out the final golden rose to Munson. As per Variety, Owens told Munson, "I got the perfect gal right here," to which she responded, "I got the perfect guy." However, currently, several fans are left wondering whether Owens and Munson are still together.

During the 'After the Final Rose' ceremony, Owens and Munson were all smiles. The two lovebirds confirmed they are still together by sharing a sweet kiss in front of the host Jesse Palmer and the studio audience. In the special, Munson gushed over Owens by saying, "One thing I can say about Mel: He doesn't have integrity. He is integrity. Let that sink in. That's one thing I love about him." It seems like Owens and Munson are going strong and are still madly in love with each other.