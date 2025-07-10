Blake Shelton once pranked this ‘Voice’ judge into buying a $5K ‘teacup pig’, but the story only gets better

During his appearance on the 'Hot Ones' podcast, Adam Levine recalled the ultimate prank Blake Shelton pulled on him

Adam Levine may have returned to 'The Voice' in Season 27, but his camaraderie with former coach Blake Shelton was deeply missed. Known for their playful rivalry and sarcastic banter, Levine and Shelton shared a connection that extended far beyond the screen. Talking about their bond, he recently recalled a hilarious prank Shelton pulled, where he convinced him to spend a hefty amount on a "teacup pig." However, what followed was a true masterclass in pranking, and credit goes to Shelton.

During his appearance on the 'Hot Ones' podcast, Levine recalled how Shelton tricked him into buying a nonexistent breed—a "teacup pig." "My now-wife, then-brand-new girlfriend [Behati Prinsloo], said she really wanted a teacup pig. And I didn’t know what that was," the singer told host Sean Evans. Confused, he turned to Shelton for help, revealing, "So I asked Blake. I'm like, 'What’s a teacup pig?' He's like, 'I'll get you a teacup pig. Yeah, give me five grand.'" Levine handed over the money, only to later find out that the animal would grow to hundreds of pounds, because it doesn't really exist.

Despite the prank, Shelton never paid him back. Issuing a blunt warning, Levine said, "Please don't get a pig. They scream and squeal if you don't pay attention to them. They scream and squeal if you do." After just three weeks, he and Prinsloo re-homed the animal, with Levine saying, "We had to give it to a little girl on a farm." He added, "We're like, 'Send us pictures; we can't wait to not be responsible for this animal anymore! Just show us pictures!'" Six months later, the girl sent them an update, sharing that the pig had grown to "like 400 pounds." Stunned, the Maroon 5 member recalled thinking, "Dude, what if this animal had grown to be this big in my house?!"

Levine further said, "I'm just like, 'Blake, bro, $5,000 for a pig that wasn’t a micro pig?'" Shelton's blunt response exposed the joke, as he said, "You’re an idiot! There's no such thing as f*****g teacup pigs, you dumba!'" He admitted it was a "pretty good prank," though he also noted that Shelton never refunded him the $5,000. Notably, when asked by E! News about Shelton’s return to 'The Voice' for the Season 27 finale, Levine responded with mock disdain, saying, "Boo! You hear me, Blake Shelton? Right now, you hear me at home? I’m not excited that you're coming back, and I don't like you."

Even after Shelton's exit from the show, Levine continues to be on the receiving end of his playful jabs. New coach Kelsea Ballerini added some of Shelton's recorded one-liners to her chair for comic effect. During one episode, as the musician tried to persuade an artist to join his team, Ballerini interrupted him by pressing the button, triggering Shelton’s voice saying, "Adam’s a big baby." She pushed it again as it said, "Adam won't shut up." And finally, "Adam, you say a lot of stupid stuff," which cracked up fellow coach Michael Bublé.