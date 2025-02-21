Sean Evans feared this A-lister would end up in hospital after what she did during ‘Hot Ones’ challenge

YouTube show 'First We Feast's' 'Hot Ones' editions have had some crazy moments, however, during one particular episode host Sean Evans grew concerned that his A-list guest would land in a hospital. Evans had to step in when Chrissy Teigen went all out with the spicy sauces on her hot wings, "a little casual with the pour," the social media star could be seen saying to the former model with a worried look on his face. However, the cookbook author was already stoked about her appearance on the show and she continued to set her taste buds on fire by devoring the spicy chicken wings with gusto. Teigen later had to visit the hospital and expressed regret for not heeding Evans' advice.

As per The Things, the episode was aptly titled 'Chrissy Teigen Gets Drunk on Spicy Wings' as a result of her liberal usage of spicy sauces to consume the hot pairings. At one point, she was even controlling her eyes from watering, unfortunately, she couldn't make past her seventh wing. Fans caught up on her obsession with the hot sauces and enjoyed her reactions on the show, "Licking the hot sauce is ballsier than eating the whole wing because the meat helps ease the spice," an internet user complimented her eating skill. "She put extra sauce on every single one of the hotter wings... has anyone ever even done that?!" a fan questioned in disbelief.

Chrissy Teigen at the Lip Sync Battle Live at Dolby Theatre on January 18, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle)

"Omg. Sean’s face when she pours the second to last hot sauce is priceless. he looks so stressed by her decisions. Chrissy is a god damn, G. She took those sauces like a pro," a viewer chimed. "Chrissy gets a pass for not eating all of the wings because she by far endured more hot sauce directly than any other guest so it's okay in my book," a netizen praised Teigen's daring taste buds. However, true to Evans' concern the mother of four did land in a hospital after her hot sauce stunt, she revealed her ordeal while appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2019.

“It was bad, the seventh one really got me," she told Fallon. According to Women Health Magazine, Teigen explained that her initial strategy of just licking them failed miserably, “I licked ‘em,” she said. “I was, like, ‘I need to go harder because people have accomplished this.’” The former Sports Illustrated model confessed that she had to get medical attention immediately after her online eating challenge. “That was a mistake,” she recalled. "Because I had to go to the hospital, and then my tongue was stripped, they said," she told the talk show host. "I don’t even know what that means. It was, like, bloody and stripped and I had acid reflux for a long time.”

In 2018, Teigen took up the challenge to try out bizarre chip flavors, "Women's Health has asked me to try all of these chips and I'm gonna try to see," she declared. First, she tried the Kettle's maple bacon flavor, then Corker Crisps' pork sausage and English mustard, Pringles' top ramen chicken flavored chips, and finally her favorite flavor from Ruffles' loaded bacon cheddar potato skin. Teigen can easily be crowned the 'queen of tasting' for completing unusual food challenges.