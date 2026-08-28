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EXCLUSIVE | Laura Marano has one wild idea for ‘Austin & Ally’ reunion and it involves sharks

The ‘Above & Below’ star opened up about reuniting with her former Disney castmates and what fans could expect from ‘Austin & Ally’ comeback
BY CHAITHRA ANNECHIRA
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Laura Marano at the 66th Grammy Awards On Mateo on February 02, 2024 in LA; A still from ‘Austin & Ally’ (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Kayla Oaddams; (R) YouTube | @disneychannel)
Laura Marano at the 66th Grammy Awards On Mateo on February 02, 2024 in LA; A still from ‘Austin & Ally’ (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Kayla Oaddams; (R) YouTube | @disneychannel)

Laura Marano has a pretty wild idea for an ‘Austin & Ally’ reunion and it involves returning to the Canary Islands and throwing in some sharks. 

The actress, who stars as Tatiana in the shark thriller ‘Above & Below’, opened up during an exclusive sit-down with MTN about the possibility of reuniting with her former Disney castmates and what would make a return to the beloved series worthwhile.

When asked what kind of story would make her say yes to an ‘Austin & Ally’ comeback, Marano didn't have to think too far outside the box. 

“I think that I would love to film in a beautiful location just to be completely honest,” she said, pointing to ‘The Lizzie McGuire Movie’ as her ideal example of how a beloved Disney Channel series could successfully make the jump to film. 

“Maybe we have to go back to the Canary Islands and like add some sharks. I don't know,” Marano joked. “I think to me that would make it extra enticing.”

The cheeky suggestion makes sense given Marano's latest project. Directed by Jesse V Johnson, ‘Above & Below’ follows a group of friends whose vacation turns into a fight for survival when they find themselves caught between criminals and sharks — and yes, the film was shot in the Canary Islands.

Laura Marano in a still from 'Above and Below' (Image Source: Instagram | @af.films)
Laura Marano in a still from 'Above & Below' (Image Source: Instagram | @af.films)

But for Marano, a stunning location would only be part of the equation. Any reunion would ultimately have to feel right for the characters and fans who have continued to hold onto the series. “Whatever the story is, we want to make sure it serves actually what the fans want to see and what we actually think these characters would be up to,” she said.

For the unversed, Marano starred as Ally Dawson opposite Ross Lynch’s Austin Moon in ‘Austin & Ally’, which ran for four seasons from 2011 to 2016. The series also featured Raini Rodriguez as Trish and Calum Worthy as Dez. The four stars have remained close since the show ended, including reuniting in person in 2023. That affection for the show and the people behind it remains clear, with Marano adding, “I love that cast and crew so much.” 

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 28: (L-R) Actors Raini Rodriguez, Ross Lynch, Calum Worthy and Laura Marano accept award for Favorite Kids TV Show for 'Austin & Ally' onstage during the Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at The Forum on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
(L-R) Raini Rodriguez, Ross Lynch, Calum Worthy and Laura Marano accept award for Favorite Kids TV Show for 'Austin & Ally' onstage during Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi)

For now, there is no official ‘Austin & Ally’ reunion movie or revival announced. But Marano clearly hasn't ruled out stepping back into Ally's shoes and if she gets her way, the reunion could look a little different from anything fans might have imagined.

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