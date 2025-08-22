After spending 5 years in prison, magician walks into ‘AGT’ with one crazy card trick and wins over judges

Aiden Sinclair, a magician on ‘AGT’, blew the minds of the audience as well as judges with a card trick.

After serving five years in prison, Aiden Sinclair made his way to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 10 stage. “You turned your life around, and now you’re here to entertain and put smiles on people’s faces,” Howie Mandel told him as he welcomed the contestant. Sinclair replied, “That’s the idea,” before adding that he hoped to make it to the edge of the stage during his performance.

“There are 52 cards in a deck, as everybody knows,” Sinclair began. Addressing the judges, he explained that he would wrap the deck with a rubber band. Turning to Howard Stern, he said, “When I snap, simply break open the pack, look at a card, and remember it.” Sinclair then instructed the judges to pass the deck down the line, each following the same steps. “We’ll follow the procedure all the way down, then Howie, I’ll ask you to pass the deck back to me,” he added.

"Howard, are you ready, sir?" Sinclair asked as he tossed the deck of cards to the judge. After Stern caught it, the magician snapped his fingers. Stern quickly glanced at a card before passing the deck to the next judge, Heidi Klum. As Sinclair snapped again, Klum examined her card. The deck then made its way to guest judge Michael Bublé. "Mel B, one card, one card," Sinclair instructed. Towards the end of the trick, Mandel took a moment to glance at his card. Finally, Sinclair asked, “Throw the deck at me,” as the trick neared its climax.

“The idea of this is that I don't want to touch the card. So here is what I’d like each of you guys to do,” the magician stated. “Hold up your hand high,” the contestant asked the judges, while also informing them to imagine the palm of their hand as the card that they had picked. “I am gonna name five cards,” the contestant declared. Meanwhile, he also informed that if he names the card, they should drop their hand. After taking a long pause,“Five of clubs,” he named the first card. This was the card of Stern, as he dropped his hand. Next were “two of hearts, eight of diamonds, ten of clubs, and jack of spades.”

“What?” yelled Mel B as the magician raised his hand high in the air and later gave a salute to his audience. “That’s a good one,” Stern expressed as everyone from the judging panel gave Sinclair a standing ovation. This was the routine he had performed during the Judge Cuts round. However, he was eliminated from the competition and could not advance to the Quarterfinals. Besides being a contestant on ‘America’s Got Talent’, Sinclair was also seen on Season 4 of 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us', according to Fandom. The contestant is known for his art of deception for entertainment purposes.