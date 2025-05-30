Mel B returns to ‘AGT’, but her energy? Something feels off — and not in a good way

It’s not the welcome back we expected — Mel B’s sharp critiques of contestants stood out for all the wrong reasons

Mel B returned to ‘America’s Got Talent’ for its milestone 20th season, replacing former judge Heidi Klum. But it seems like her comeback wasn’t as grand as anticipated. The Spice Girls alum is a veteran when it comes to judging talent shows, from two iterations of ‘X Factor’ to multiple seasons of ‘AGT’. However, her approach this season seems different, and her co-judges didn’t shy away from shading her in the premiere episode. Judge Simon Cowell, who established an archetype with his “mean” judgments, has deemed Mel B as “Miss Kill the Mood,” as reported by Collider. This hints that the singer may have started out on the wrong foot this season.

‘AGT’ season 20 premiered on Tuesday, May 27, and featured many incredible acts, including two Golden Buzzer performances. The episode kicked off with Eric Booker, aka BadlandsChugs, which turned out to be too gross for Mel B to handle. This act was followed by Team Recycled’s performance, which garnered praise from everyone on the panel except for the Spice Girls alum. She complained that the creative direction of the act didn’t catch her attention from the get-go. On the contrary, Cowell and Howie Mandel praised the initial fake-out as it made the act much more intriguing.

As the episode progressed, Mel B didn’t seem pleased. Considering it was the first episode, her appearance was lackluster. It seemed like the singer was seeking perfection in every act, which is not the point of ‘AGT’ auditions. She appeared so done with the process by the end that she buzzed for older sword-dancer Sandy Larson and her backup dancers, a few minutes into the performance. It seemed like a rough first day for Mel B as her co-judges kept mocking her, saying she’d get used to judging the show or that they realized that everyone has a different opinion. Her comeback was less exhilarating and more stringent.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the singer revealed that she was kind of “laid off” from ‘AGT’ after being on the show from Season 8 through Season 13. “But yeah, I’m back now,” she added. Perhaps that’s why she’s been on edge about her comeback. During the interview, when asked why she decided to come back to America’s biggest talent show, she revealed that it was the “perfect timing” for her and the show. This season of ‘AGT’ will be its 20th since its debut in 2006. Her fellow judge, Mandel, chimed in, saying she returned to the show to work with him again.

“You know, I thought, well, I love working with you guys,” she said, addressing Mandel, Cowell, Sofía Vergara, and host Terry Crews. Klum was part of the judges’ panel and famously shared a close bond with Vergara while on the show. The latter admitted that she was afraid of not getting along with Mel B before she joined. During her appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ the ‘Modern Family’ alum said that she was “worried” that she wouldn’t get along with her, but her instincts were proven wrong.