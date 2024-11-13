'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Ending Explained: Drama anthology's finale will break your heart

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' finale delivers an emotional and thought-provoking conclusion

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

Aaron Hernandez's (Josh Rivera) tragic story finally reaches its conclusion in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' with an equally heartbreaking yet thought-provoking finale. Creative brainchild of Stu Zicherman, the sports drama from its premiere paints a personal and intimate picture of the life of the disgraced NFL star beyond the media frenzy. The finale of the ten-episode series had quite an emotional impact, particularly the conversation between Hernandez and his dying cousin Tanya Singleton (Lindsay Mendez), who stood by his side no matter what.

Not only that, but the final episode sheds light on Hernandez's life inside the four walls of jail as he engages in religious practices. Additionally, Hernandez is initially treated as a star, but when a personal revelation is made about him, it literally drives him into the pithole of darkness, prompting the man to make a dangerous decision.

Why Aaron Hernandez got upset in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 10

Jake Cannavale as Chris Taylor in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

Hernandez's stars are not shining brightly as his former boyfriend Chris Taylor (Jake Cannavale) intends to testify against him, outlining the reasons he refused Hernandez, which contributed to his villainous behavior. The news surprises Hernandez, leaving him upst but he is advised by his legal team, Jose Baez (Jose Pablo Cantillo) and George Leontire (Gregory Porter Miller), to remain cool. Fortunately, Leontire's request to terminate Taylor's testimony is granted, allowing the LGBT rumors to spread without any solid proof or public testimony.

That's when we get to watch a poignant moment of realization, as Leontire thwarts Hernandez's long-held notion that he is gay because he was sexually assaulted as a child. This newfound information leaves Hernandez in awe of Leontire for accepting his sexuality with an open heart. Returning to the trial, Hernandez receives a non-guilty verdict in the double murder case, providing hope for his freedom. However, things swiftly deteriorated as rumors about his sexuality spread throughout the prison, prompting other inmates to make homophobic comments about him.

Why Aaron Hernandez killed himself in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 10

Josh Rivera in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

From the start of the 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez', it is pretty evident that Hernandez is very protective of his sexuality, but when homophobic slurs are thrown at him, he can't stop himself from returning to his old habits and ends up smoking K2. Hernandez falls into a drug-induced trance and experiences hallucinations of seeing his deceased father, Dennis Hernandez (Vincent Laresca). Here Dennis expresses his pride in his son and wishes he could have been there as things would not have gone so wrong. Hernandez agrees with his father's assessment and pours out his emotions as well. In the end, both father and son express their love for one another.

Soon after, Hernandez makes a huge move by scrawling John 3:16 on his forehead and the wall of his cell, reminiscing about his glorious days on the field. A guard soon suspects something strange and forces open Hernandez's cell, only to discover his lifeless body hanging. In the very next scene, we see Shayana Jenkins (Jaylen Barron) and DJ Hernandez (Ean Castellanos) attempting to convict Terri Hernandez (Tammy Blanchard) for Hernandez's brain postmortem. Terri is first opposed and blames football for the death of her son but she is eventually persuaded. In the next scene, a press conference is held to present the findings of Hernandez's brain imaging, which revealed that he had advanced illness of CTE at the age of 27, caused by on-field problems in football. Bill Belichick (Norbert Leo Butz) is questioned by reporters about Hernandez's advanced CTE, to which he shifts the blame on medical professionals. The show concludes with Jenkins on her way to pick up her daughter when she notices youngsters playing NFL.

