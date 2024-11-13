'American Sports Story' Season 2 Update: Here's who Ryan Murphy might feature next

FX's 'American Sports Story' follows the rise and fall of NFL player Aaron Hernandez

The intriguing conclusion of FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' had viewers on the edge of their seats due to its masterful writing and equally outstanding acting talents. The brainchild of Stu Zicherman, the sports drama has been the talk of the town ever since it made its debut as it follows NFL player Aaron Hernandez's (Josh Andrés Rivera) fall from grace.

The ten-episode drama series is set against the backdrop of Hernandez's tragic life choices and the source of his paranoia, which ultimately leads to his downfall. Since its premiere on September 17, the show has generated a lot of attention, leaving fans wondering whether there would be another chapter of 'American Sports Story'.

Will there be 'American Sports Story' Season 2?

'American Sports Story' is a sports-drama anthology that concluded its first season with ten fascinating episodes. The finale episode presented a captivating storyline that served as a fitting conclusion to Hernandez's tragic journey. As the drama is based on the life of NFL player Hernandez and the conclusion was carved out in line with reality, it appears that there will be no second season that will focus more on Herandez's life story.

However, given that 'American Sports Story' is a sports anthology series, we can expect more real-life stories from sports celebrities who have faced similar challenges as Hernandez. Although there is no official confirmation on this from the makers, and we need to wait a little more till the official word gets out.

What could be the plotline for 'American Sports Story' Season 2?

While we wait for the second season of 'American Sports Story', it would be interesting to watch an extensive exploration of another renowned athlete's life, particularly Mike Tyson and Tiger Woods. Unless you live under a rock, I'm hoping you're familiar with the names of these two titans. Tyson is a boxing icon, but his life has been filled with controversy, court fights, and personal troubles, making him an ideal subject for the show. Further, Tyson shares many similarities with Aaron, as he, like the NFL great, made some really terrible decisions that ultimately led to his fall from grace.

Woods is another great candidate whose idyllic and serene life was previously tarnished by infidelity revelations in 2009, which also resulted in his highly public divorce, and the man has been working since to rehabilitate his public image. Prior to the incident, Woods was one of the most famous athletes with a pristine image, but when you are a superstar, dating numerous women while married is always a poor idea.

