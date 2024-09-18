Was Aaron Hernandez suffering from CTE? 'American Sports Story' delves into disgraced NFL star's paranoia

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Aaron Hernandez's life has been a subject of continual discussion for quite some time now, and the most recent addition to the list is Ryan Murphy's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.' The sports anthology opened with a bang, skillfully presenting an inside look at the life of disgraced NFL player Aaron Hernandez.

While we're all aware of the major headlines Hernandez grabbed in 2015 for murdering Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player, the show also delves into other elements of his complicated life. In Episode 1, it was clear that Hernandez had mental health concerns, which contributed to his collapse. As the episode progresses, one concern arises as to whether he is suffering from extreme CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), which paved the path to his downfall.

What did 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 1 show about Aaron Hernandez's paranoia?

Josh Rivera as Aaron Hernandez in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

The first episode of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' effectively depicted Hernandez's (Josh Rivera) paranoia from the start. In a 2013 scenario, viewers are taken to a Florida strip club, where, concerned that he is being followed by undercover detectives, Hernandez displays significant distrust despite his friend's reassurances. However, this paranoia quickly turns into a horrific incident when, after coming out of the club, Hernandez coldly shoots his friend while driving home. However, a shocker comes the very next day as Hernandez's paranoia worsens when the friend he thought he had killed calls and vows revenge, highlighting his worsening mental state.

Not only that, but another plot point highlighted Hernandez's issue with paranoia, as it is shown that during an illicit romantic moment with a teammate, he becomes highly paranoid, suspecting that someone is watching his acts. His teammate tries to calm him down, but he ignores them and rushes off. While the first incident exemplifies Hernandez's paranoia to the fullest, the other one is from when it was in its culminating stage.

Does 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 1 shed light on the reason behind Aaron Hernandez's paranoia?

Josh Rivera in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

The premiere episode of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' very effectively showed the basis for Hernendez's excessive paranoia, which has a lot to do with his domineering father, Dennis Henarancez, who was nothing short of a bully and had high expectations of him. Dennis's severe, dominating demeanor and expectations for perfection add to Hernandez's pressure to never exhibit weakness.

This strict upbringing, combined with traumatic incidents such as his father's abrupt death and issues with his sexuality, culminated in layers of internal turmoil and anxiety. Hernandez's desperate attempt to conceal his vulnerabilities, along with external demands for his sports career, only exaggerated his paranoid tendencies.

Did CTE lead to Aaron Hernanadez's death?

Josh Rivera in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

On April 19, 2017, Aaron Hernandez tragically committed suicide in his detention cell. Reports indicate that Hernandez blocked his cell door with cardboard to prevent security from intervening before hanging himself with a bedsheet. A toxicology report confirmed that he was not under the influence at the time of his death. However, it was the diagnosis of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) following his death that shocked both the authorities and the general public.

After his death, Hernandez was diagnosed with severe CTE, a brain illness associated with impulsive conduct, mental instability, and suicide ideation, as per Today. Ann McKee, the head of the BU CTE Center, stated that it was the most severe instance she has seen in someone his age, albeit no direct correlation has been found between his CTE and his violent behavior.

