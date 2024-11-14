All the facts 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' finale changed

The heartbreaking story of former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez's (Josh Andrés Rivera) self-destruction eventually reaches its climax in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' with the release of its final episode on Tuesday, November 12. Be it Aaron's realization that his sexual assault in childhood had nothing to do with him being gay or his sorrowful meeting with his dieing cousin Tanya Singleton (Lindsay Mendez), the finale episode of the sports drama was packed with devastating moments.

All in all, 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' effectively paints Hernandez's personal struggles beyond the public spotlight. However, since the beginning of the show, the creators have used creative liberty for dramatic purposes, and the introduction of Chris Taylor (Jake Cannavale), Hernandez's boyfriend, is one of them. So, let's talk about whether any of the events in the finale were made up.

Did Alexander 'Sherrod' Bradley really cry during the trial?

Alexander 'Sherrod' Bradley (Roland Buck III) is introduced as a notorious drug dealer who becomes acquainted with Hernandez, but things go south between the two as Hernandez's paranoia takes control. In a surprising turn of events, Sherrod claimed that Herandez shot him, resulting in a long-standing hostility between the once thick friends.

In the show's finale, we witness Sherrod testifying against Herandez and experiencing emotional outbursts. According to reports, Sherrod never vented his frustration during the trial and his credibility was harmed due to a text he wrote to his attorney suggesting he meant to lie under oath to implicate Hernandez. This was a significant point that the show did not include.

Did Chris Taylor testify in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'?

In the finale, we also see Taylor, who was introduced as Hernandez's athletic trainer and hidden lover, wishing to testify against him. Taylor is a fictitious character with no real-life counterpart, and he was developed in the show to explore the LGBT elements of Hernandez's life.

So, it's pretty evident that the finale sequence in which Taylor intended to testify against Hernandez to establish that Taylor's rejection prompted the man to unleash havoc is entirely fabricated. In fact, the show omitted Hernandez's prison inmate Kyle Kennedy, who claimed to be Herandez's boyfriend while incarcerated.

Did Terry Hernandez already know about Aaron Hernandez's sexuality?

In the last episode, we also witness Terri Hernandez (Tammy Blanchard) abandoning Hernandez's side and not appearing for the trial, leaving her son distraught, but the reality is quite different, as Hernandez admitted to his mother that he is homosexual. The sequence was completely deleted from the show, giving the appearance that Terri was a selfish mother, while in fact she spoke to her son before his death.

Hernandez's brother, DJ Hernandez (Ean Castellanos), stated in an interview that Hernandez confided in their mother about being homosexual during a jail visit soon before his death, as per the New York Post. He detailed the emotional event, noting that it was the first time his mother knew about Hernandez's sexuality, which he had kept secret from the rest of the family. He also stated that the admission had a profound impact on both mother and son, with emotions overtaking them throughout the meeting.

Did Aaron Hernandez really hallucinate about Dennis Hernandez?

One of the most moving scenes in the finale happened near the end, when Hernandez, after taking the K2 drug, hallucinated his deceased father, Dennis Hernandez (Vincent Laresco). The scene was intense, with both father and son pouring their hearts out to one another. While Dennis' rigid demeanor prevented the two from having a meaningful relationship, Hernandez admits that things went south when he died.

Soon after, Hernandez pulls off the unthinkable, leading viewers to believe that he made the decision after making peace with his father. Now, Hernandez's death was definitely a terrible blow, but it's too far-fetched to think that the man decided to take his life after talking to his dead father. So, most likely, it is the fictional part of the finale.

