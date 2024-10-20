'The Diplomat' Season 2 will need to answer many questions, but there's one that's most important of all

Netflix's 'The Diplomat' follows Kate Wyler as she navigates a dangerous international crisis while balancing her personal and professional life

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'The Diplomat'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the perfect blend of political intrigue and drama, Netflix is all set to take you on a rollercoaster journey of political upheaval as Season 2 of 'The Diplomat' is slated to debut on Thursday, October 31. Created by Debora Cahn, the show follows Katherine 'Kate' Wyler (Keri Russell), a newly appointed US ambassador to the UK who struggles to strike a balance between her personal and professional life.

As the plot progresses, Kate's world is shaken by shocking developments, and over the eight episodes of Season 1, viewers witness how she deals with diminishing international connections. However, viewers were surprised at the end of Season 1 to learn that UK Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) recruited Roman Lenkov and was responsible for the attack on the British vessel, which was assumed to be an Iranian operation. Now, Season 2 is on the horizon, so let's talk about five questions that the upcoming season has to answer.

1. Is Hal Wyler alive?

Rufus Sewell in a still from 'The Diplomat' (Netflix/@alexbailey)

The Season 1 finale of 'The Diplomat' finishes on a massive cliffhanger that raises questions about Hal Wyler's (Rufus Sewell) fate. As Hal approaches Tory MP Sir Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler), his car explodes, leaving the number of victims unknown.

Given Hal's key position in the show, rumor mills are buzzing with the possibility that he survived the explosion. In addition, the marital difficulty in his and Kate's lives is a major undercurrent that I am sure will be explored in season 2.

2. What was Merritt Grove going to reveal to Hal Wayler before the explosion?

Simon Chandler in a still from 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

Grove is the most intriguing character in 'The Diplomat' Season 1, and his motivations for meeting Hal are yet unknown. However, common theories suggest that Grove meant to expose UK Prime Minister Trowbridge's true intentions to Hal, which might have been the cause for his assassination.

However, the question arises as to why an MP would risk his life by disclosing vital information, particularly with US officials. I think there is more than meets the eye, and I'm hoping Season 2 will reveal the mystery behind it as well.

3. What will be the future of Katherine 'Kate' Wyler and Hal Wyler's relationship in 'The Diplomat' Season 2?

Rufus Sewell and Keri Russell in a still from 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

Kate and Hal's marital difficulties are one of the central subplots of Season 1, which explores their complicated relationship. While Kate strives to maintain a balance between her personal and professional lives, things are not going as planned. I won't dispute that there have been moments of love between Kate and Hal, but the mayhem that follows due to his erratic behavior is extremely exhausting for Kate.

However, I would want to see Kate ditch Hal and pursue a romantic connection with Austin Dennison (David Gyasi). I believe Kate deserves a partner who will support and adore her, and her relationship with Dennison has not only me but other fans rooting for them.

4. Will Katherine 'Kate' Wyler take on the role of Vice President of the United States?

Keri Russell and Ali Ahn in a still from 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

Due to a controversy involving the current VP's husband, it is feasible that Kate may assume the job of Vice President of the United States. Season 1 of 'The Diplomat' revealed that the US Chief of Staff (Miguel Sandoval) and President William Rayburn (Michael McKean ) were keen for Kate to take on the role of Vice President.

Throughout the season, Kate expresses a mixture of amazement and enthusiasm at the thought of becoming Vice President, but the conclusion puts her political ambitions in jeopardy. Personally, I find this subplot interesting and complicated. Kate's prospective climb to the Vice Presidency raises substantial stakes for her character, which am sure will bring more intrigue to the plotline.

5. Will Katherine 'Kate' Wyler and Austin Dennison be able to expose Nicol Trowbridge’s evil agenda?

David Gyasi in a still from 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

Season 2 of 'The Diplomat' will mostly revolve around Kate and Dennison's attempt to expose Trowbridge's complicity in the HMS Courageous attack. If the duo successfully shows Trowbridge's true face to the world, especially with people like Margaret Roylin (Celia Imrie), on his side, I believe it will be a major victory.

However, it is not a simple task, as we have seen bloodbaths against everyone who attempts to oppose the Prime Minister. So, the duo has to work on the task in secret. I believe that exposing Trowbridge will be a key story element in season 2, with Kate and Dennison doing their best to expose the man's true face in front of the world.

